ROCHESTER — The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter will host Walk to End Alzheimer’s, its largest fundraising event of the year, at 10 a.m. Oct. 2.
This year’s walk, slated for the Granger Homestead, is chaired Shelby Ascroft of Canandaigua.
“We are relentless in our pursuit to find a cure, but in the meantime, fundraising events like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are integral to our ability to support our community until that day when a cure is found,” chapter Executive Director Teresa Galbier said. “Registration for this year’s event is tracking slower than we had hoped, and so we want to be sure our community is aware that our event is happening outdoors, all COVID-19 protocols in place. We are also offering the option to walk at home or in your own neighborhood, but we need our community’s support now more than ever.”
As chair, Ascroft first got involved with the event to honor her grandfather, who lost his fight to dementia.
“He was always such a strong, kind and proud man,” she said in a press release. “I’m so lucky that he remembered me all the way until his death. It was himself that he forgot. He forgot how to take care of himself. He forgot all of his amazing accomplishments, like creating a successful masonry business and being part of liberating a concentration camp during World War II.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.