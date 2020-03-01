WATERLOO — Brent White spent most of his adult life in Brooklyn, but has found himself at home in the Finger Lakes.
Perhaps that’s because this Seneca County village has become White’s newfound canvas since he arrived about five years ago. The mural and lettering on the exterior of the now-closed Stan’s Restaurant? That’s White’s work, as are the pizza pies on the outside walls of F-n-A’s Rhythm and Booze bar on Virginia Street and the hand-carved, circular Welcome to Waterloo sign just down the street on the corner with Main.
White, 56, is a Pratt Institute trained artist who just now, in the newest chapter of his life, is returning to his true artistic roots. White said after earning his bachelor’s of fine arts degree he slipped from art into construction work when the reality of paying the bills reared its head.
But for him construction work was more than installing Sheetrock; White’s jobs had an artistic flair. His medium was the dilapidated buildings of Brooklyn that he would help resurrect into new restaurants or bars according to a developer’s vision. Many of them feature White’s hand-painted murals on their walls.
One such developer, Lee Bieber, is the reason White now calls Waterloo home. When Bieber acquired a number of downtown Waterloo buildings for redevelopment, White said Bieber (his Brooklyn neighbor) drove him up here to do some of the work.
White said he helped build Stan’s, West Main Street Kitchen and also worked on an apartment.
But when Bieber abandoned his Waterloo development visions and sold his property to New Jersey developer Howard Friedman in 2018, White decided to stay. This city boy had a hard time leaving the country.
White still seems enamored of the vision Bieber had for downtown Waterloo, including Bieber’s plans for an art gallery that White would love to still see happen.
“What I wish is to carry it through ... see it to the end,” he said. “I like it here.”
Although he misses some things about Brooklyn (namely the food), White finds Waterloo is a good fit for this time in his life. The people are patient, the health care is accessible and there is affordable space to pursue his passion.
“I fell in love with the space here,” said White, who lives on Routes 5&20 just west of downtown in small apartment that also includes a large garage he uses as a studio. “In Brooklyn I didn’t have the space to paint so I pretty much did murals at each restaurant.”
“I’m aged out and priced out [of Brooklyn]. I had a great time and I accomplished a lot there,” said White, who believes coming him to Waterloo has enabled artistic growth. “I’m tired of making money for other people. I’ve done it all my life. It’s time to do my work.”
Where it happens
Now White finds himself painting more and more. He has a part-time job at F-n’-A’s but spends most of his non-working hours in the studio. True to his muralist background, bigger is better. His canvases of choice these days are 16-foot-long sheets of flakeboard, usually covered in oil paints (one image of irises was done in pastels and hung in the Main Street Shoppe Centre for a spell. White hopes he can display it again this spring in an empty storefront).
His converted studio features a Franklin stove for warmth and a television for entertainment. A fan whirrs continuously, to help the paintings dry. His rescued-from-a-bodega cat, “Come Here,” will often keep him company. White has arranged a comfy bed and dish of food for it near the door.
The paintings leaning against the walls are a smorgasbord of colors and shapes, some images more easily identifiable than others.
There are the irises and pointy sunflowers, a colorful mountain vista, and a water tower — inspired by the one that can be seen from White’s home.
A more abstract image features a floating bed among whales; another is White’s idea of what a Waterloo subway station would look like. Saws, wood and paint-stained tables fill up the center of the room, along with an old chair for television viewing when he needs a break.
White does not drive and takes advantage of the RTS bus that stops right on 5&20. A frequent destination is the Waterloo Library and Historical Society, where on a recent weekday White checked out a copy of a book he had donated to the library — his own.
Self-published and printed in Geneva, “My Spunky New Friend” is a children’s book written in rhyme and featuring White’s colorful illustrations.
That Spunky New Friend is a moving black spot who plays tricks on the young narrator’s family. White said he had been working on the story — which has 16 pages of pictures — on and off for 15 years and finally had it printed in Geneva.
“The pictures came before the story,” said White, who explained that the absence of human faces was intentional so readers can feel like the characters could be their own family members. But he did put faces on the pets. And why?
“I like pets. And all the pets were previous pets I had,” he said.
Although somewhat of a loner, White has struck up a friendship with former Waterloo hardware store owner Bill Sigrist.
“I would not have stayed without his friendship,” he said.
Sigrist called White’s paintings “different” for Waterloo, but he also acknowledged White is “a fantastic artist.” He is especially fond of White’s carvings, noting he also did one for WeBe Brewing in Geneva.
Sigrist said he’s suggested to White that he scale down the size of his works (“you’re in Waterloo; you’ve got to make smaller paintings”), but it’s not clear if White is heeding that advice.
No matter.
An artist is an artist and Sigrist, who has seen White’s children’s book, understands White has an imagination that can’t be fettered.
He says he’s somewhat surprised the longtime Brooklyn resident has made Waterloo home, but after getting to know him realizes the quieter pace of life here suits him.
“He is one heckuva an artist,” Sigrist said.