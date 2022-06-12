Overlooking Great Sodus Bay, a rolling forested drumlin reminds us of this region’s Haudenosaunee roots. Cayuga and Seneca people traversed these lands to hunt, fish and gather. The creeks and woodlands of this scenic shore provided a seasonal home base for the Haudenosaunee’s provisioning activities.
The written history of this distinctive site begins in the early 1800s with John Nicholas of Geneva, who purchased from Charles Williamson (agent for the Pulteney Estate) some 1,400 acres on the shores of Great Sodus Bay in what is now the towns of Huron and Sodus. Nicholas envisioned a great commercial enterprise on Sodus Bay, constructing a warehouse, store, grist mill and dock. Economic drain to Sodus Bay and the Lake Ontario region due to the War of 1812, along with the new Erie Canal trade route crossing through Wayne County’s southern tier, caused Nicholas’ dream to fade. His 1820 death and his heirs’ lack of interest in his vision prompted the sale of the Sodus Bay property in 1826.
Escaping religious persecution, a small group of the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing emigrated from England to New York in 1774 with founder Mother Ann Lee. Also known as Shakers, this small sect grew, establishing colonies throughout the Northeast. In March of 1826, a group of Shakers took possession of Nicholas’ 1,400 acres on Sodus Bay.
The Sodus Bay Shakers restored Nicholas’ structures and constructed new buildings for their community: a meeting house, dwelling houses, sawmill, barns and other outbuildings. Approximately 150 Shakers lived here, working the land, raising field crops and orchards with a variety of fruits. Very industrious, they sold seeds, fruit trees, vegetables, fruit, grain, flour, salted fish and brooms.
Local promoters had plans for a canal to be constructed connecting Sodus Bay/Lake Ontario with the Erie Canal at Clyde. The “Sodus Canal” route eventually chosen was to go through Shaker property. This prospect drove the Shakers away. Selling the property to the promoters, the Shakers left Sodus Bay in 1836. They built a new community in Groveland, Livingston County, remaining there for more than 50 years before selling in 1892 and returning to Watervliet, Albany County.
Though work began on the Sodus Canal, the project was in and out of planning for several years. Disputes with New York state and lack of funding eventually caused abandonment of the Sodus Canal project.
New Quakers arrive
Between 1844 and 1846, a group of Rochester, Farmington and Genesee Quakers lived at the Shaker farm. The community, or commune, known as the Sodus Bay Phalanx, was comprised of followers of Fourierism — a philosophy of socialist and utopian values influenced by early 19th century French philosopher François Marie Charles Fourier — who, in 1837, coined the term “feminism.” During the 1840s, nearly 300 Fourierist communities were established from the Northeastern coastal states to Wisconsin.
Rochester Quaker Benjamin Fish was president of the Sodus Bay Phalanx. Fish, his wife Sara and their daughters Catherine and Mary were actively engaged in Rochester anti-slavery activities, being key members of the Western NY Anti-Slavery Society. The family worked for peace, suffrage for African-Americans and women, prison reform, temperance and Native American rights. Catherine Fish signed the Declaration of Sentiments at the Seneca Falls Women’s Convention in 1848 and was a founding member of the National Women’s Suffrage Association.
What happened to Sodus Bay Phalanx?
One report: Benjamin was forced from his post, possibly because his Quaker daughter married a Unitarian — not an acceptable practice during the mid-1800s. Another report: The group was falling apart. Arguments in philosophy, poor living conditions, illness and lack of work effort created inner discord. It is possible the reform efforts the Fish family and other members of the Sodus Bay Phalanx were involved in required their return to residences closer to the action for these causes. Whatever the reason, the Sodus Bay Phalanx members have left a lasting mark on the freedom and rights of many in this nation.
In 1855, the 1,400-acre site was purchased by Lyons National Bank founder DeWitt Parshall. Parshall’s heirs sold the property in 1924 to Rochester partners Alvah Strong and Asa McBride. Blending their first names created the farm’s longstanding moniker: Alasa. Eventually, McBride sold his share of the farm to Strong, which remained in the Strong family and maintained its rural estate charm and enterprising agricultural station — one of the largest farms in Wayne County. In 1962, 548 acres of the eastern section of Alasa was sold to developers, yielding what has become a residential area called Shaker Heights.
Alasa Farms was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009. It was this same year that the 1828 Main House, an original Shaker building, suffered major damage from a fire. Many efforts are currently underway to restore and preserve this historic building.
The Cracker Box Palace farm animal shelter and educational facility was outgrowing its home during the early 2000s, leading the non-profit to lease barns and pasture from Alasa Farms. In 2011, Cracker Box Palace purchased Alasa Farms, taking on the massive responsibility of restoration, preservation and maintenance of the historic site as well as continuing the animal shelter enterprise currently home to many horses, cows, sheep, goats, pigs, geese, chickens and rabbits.
Most recently, the Alasa Farms/Cracker Box Palace family welcomed the Genesee Land Trust as a partner to help preserve and promote public access to the site’s 627 acres of farmland and forest. The dedicated historical research efforts of Wayne County Trail Works members Joan and Glenn Wallis enabled the successful award from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for a historic marker. Congratulations to all the individuals and organizations involved in preserving and sharing the history of this remarkable heritage site in Wayne County.