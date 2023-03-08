NEWARK — Wayne Arts opened for the season March 2, hosting the 41st annual Wayne County School Art Show to kick off 2023.
High schools from around Wayne County have drawings, photography, ceramics, paintings, sculptures and more created by talented students. Home-schooled students are represented too.
Judi Cermak is the featured artist in the Fayad Gallery at Wayne Arts. She has created an impressive display of crocheted coral reefs. This exhibition is quite detailed and took many years to create and assemble.
Cermak said she started it by simply wanting to do some kind of sculpture and it grew from there. She has used different types of yarns and fibers, creating detailed work that is striking.
“Fiber art has been considered fancy work, created by women and rarely acknowledged as art,” Cermak said. “Assembling the individual crocheted coral pieces on organic bases created fiber art sculptures.
“There is a long tradition of artists responding to issues through their art. It became important to me to draw attention to the coral reefs and the sea life that is endangered.”
There are hundreds of objects to view in this 3D display, and millions of stitches.
A reception is planned at for 2-4 p.m. March 19.
Wayne County Council for the Arts — or Wayne Arts — is at 108 W. Miller St. It is open Thursdays from 5-8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 315-331-4593 or email info@wayne-arts.com.