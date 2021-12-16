NEWARK — The Wayne County Council for the Arts at 108 W. Miller St. is holding its inaugural holiday art sale this month.
A variety of work by local artists, including photography, fiber arts, oil, etching, and mixed media, are for sale in the main gallery.
The Williams gallery features the nature photography of the Robert Henry. Henry is a Christmas enthusiast and has mastered the technique of restoring, enlarging and creating Giclee prints from vintage postcards.
Molly Colegrove, a fiber artist, author, and instructor is exhibiting her work in the Fayad Gallery.
Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. However, the gallery is closed Dec. 24-25.
For more information, call (315) 331-4593 or email info@wayne-arts.com.