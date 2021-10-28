LYONS — The Museum of Wayne County History opens its doors Friday and Saturday for a new haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars.
Located in the old Wayne County Jail at 21 Butternut St., this event takes place from 6-9 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They’re available at the door and online at waynehistory.org/terrorbehindbars.
The walk-through attraction will combine volunteer scare actors, animatronics, strobe lights, decorations, and fog machines. Patrons will be able to walk through the jail cells, still intact from their use between 1856-1960, as well as the majority of the old sheriff’s residence.
“The Wayne County Jail is filled beyond capacity with some of the county’s most dangerous criminals,” said the museum’s executive director, Rhea Hayes. “The inmates are locked into a mundane routine day in and day out, and order within the walls is kept firmly in place ... that is until it’s not. The small jail once known for its uneventful peace and reform erupts into an irreversible bloodbath.”
Face coverings are required regardless of vaccination status. Medical-grade masks will be available at the door, free of charge.
For more information, contact the Museum of Wayne County History at (315) 946-4943 or info@waynehistory.org, or visit www.waynehistory.org.