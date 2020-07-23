GENEVA — Well, that was fast.
In Monday’s paper, there was a story announcing the fact that folk singer/songwriter Christine Lavin was offering $100 for some still photos or video footage of ospreys on Seneca Lake for a video she was making to go with a new song.
By Monday evening, Lavin already had determined a winner, Kerry Olson Harter.
“OMG! I can’t believe it! You have no idea how many hours I spent online trying to find something like this!!! And you got it!!! The same day it was asked for!!!” Lavin wrote in an email to Harter. “You’re the winner!”
She wrote to the Times: “There might be more that come in (who knows??) — but since they are first and the footage is so good and it IS Seneca Lake, I decided they are the winner! Don’t you just love it when things work out well for a change?”
Lavin, who grew up in Geneva but lives in New York City now, is in the studio this summer, recording her 25th solo album that is going to include the song, “My Sister Mary & My Mother.” It refers to a family story from five years ago when her mom, 90-something Jody Lavin, sat on a bench on the banks of Seneca Lake with her daughter Mary, eating ice cream and enjoying the calm serenity of the moment. Suddenly, right in front of them, an osprey dove feet-first into the lake, grabbed an unsuspecting lake trout, then flapped its wings mightily and flew off with the big fish wriggling in its claws.
Jody and Mary Lavin were at first startled, but then silently watched the bird and fish disappear into the beautiful blue summer sky.
As she scooped her ice cream Jody Lavin then said, “I hope that fish had a dream to fly.”
Christine Lavin wrote a song about the episode and earlier this year entered it into a Mother’s Day songwriting challenge by the foundation that honors the late songwriter, Rachel Bissex. On Mother’s Day dozens of songs were posted on Bissex’s Facebook page, and to her great surprise, Christine’s song got the most “likes,” winning her $100.
She is now turning that $100 over to Harter, who has lived in Indiana for the past couple of years but whose family has a year-round home on Seneca Lake.
“I stay there whenever I come to NY,” she wrote to Lavin, noting that she comes to New York every couple of months. “Any time at the lake is like heaven on earth.”
Harter says she has tried several times to shoot video of an osprey on Seneca Lake but her winning entry — shot July 3 right in front of the family home on the lake — was the first successful one.
“I actually got one before but it was when I was shooting a time lapse video,” she said. “I was so upset because the time lapse video on playback is fast so it’s like a blur! So I was pretty excited when I got this great video!”
She and her fiance, Doug Taylor, were supposed to be getting married on Aug. 16 on Seneca Lake, but the wedding has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Harter said she would like to be using her winnings to pamper herself before her wedding, but since it had to be called off, she is going to buy a bottle of wine for her lake neighbor, Kathy, who is the person who saw the Finger Lakes Times article detailing Lavin’s quest and let Harter know about it.
Lavin’s album is scheduled for release in October, and the cover photo for the video will be of her mom and her sister sitting on a bench at Seneca Lake.