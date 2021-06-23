The hulking dead refrigerator, the sprung old sofa, a tired toilet, a sagging mattress, tires run smooth, dried-up paint cans, carpeting that’s irrevocably pet damaged, and the laptop that’s so slow it would frustrate a tortoise.
And maybe a hot tub turned cold and a bass guitar.
What do you do with all this unwanted stuff once you are done with it? How do you get rid of it in a civilized manner?
Localities don’t want to find these time-worn, rejected items by the side of the road. In some cities and towns, there are municipal transfer stations that will take them, usually for a fee. Others, like Savannah and Williamson in Wayne County and Jerusalem in Yates County, host town-wide cleanup days where residents can bring their bulky discards to roll-off containers.
On June 19, cars, trucks and even some tractors pulling trailers, all laden with discards, were lined up out to Guyanoga Road when Jerusalem Town Supervisor Jamie Sisson gave the go-ahead at the old highway pit for the event to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Kevin Johnson, one of the earliest arrivals, had an old air conditioner, a mini-fridge, a garden hose and odds and ends; he said it was nice to dispose of it all. Jim Rysewyk was in line behind Johnson and said he was happy to rid himself of several tires at $3 apiece. Tires were the only items that the town charged for to help cover the cost of their demise. Rysewyk thought it was a bargain.
“What else are you going to do with them?” he said.
Town Board Member Ray Stewart was in charge of collecting the money for the tires. One resident brought 32 of them.
“How did he manage to accumulate 32 tires?” Stewart wondered.
“Kids,” replied former Town Board Member Max Parson, who still helps orchestrate the cleanup event. “They left them when they all moved out.”
Helping to unload the tires, and all of the other items — from computers and televisions (which got packed onto an e-waste truck) to battered furniture and dead vacuum cleaners — were about two dozen men from the local Mennonite community.
Stewart said they volunteer at the event each year, with the understanding that anything that comes through that they think they can use, they can take.
Early on, they had set aside a grill and a ladder.
They were not interested in the oddest dropoff of the day: a hot tub, and all of its surrounding puffy insulation. Stewart said that was nothing compared to the people who made trip after trip in a previous year with pieces of a mansion they were restoring, or destroying; he couldn’t tell.
“They brought in these huge pillars,” Stewart recalled.
Arthur Ahrens used his 1953 red-and-white Ford two-blade tractor to haul doors and windows from the 164-year-old home that he restored. He said it was “a little exciting” coming down Jerusalem’s rolling hills with the heavy trailer behind the tractor.
Residents were entitled to make three trips each before the event ended at 1:30 p.m. when Stewart said they put the chain up across the entrance to the pit. In all, they expected more than 200 vehicles to come through.
In Savannah, there weren’t that many dropoffs on June 5 when that town welcomed residents at the town barn on Route 89. That was because the highway staff spent most of the previous week picking items up curbside. The service, originally intended just for senior citizens, took on a life of its own. Over the years, too, it looked like some of the junk was coming from out of town.
“It does seem like we have more this year and I don’t think all of it is coming from Savannah, so this is the last year we are doing curbside,” Highway Superintendent Jeff Liddle said as he hefted an air conditioner and then some bags of clothes from a trailer into the bucket of the town’s backhoe.
Metal, tires and electronic items were separated. Large appliances were kept separate too; Savannah realized some income from its sale to offset the cost of the event, which Town Supervisor Michael Kolzcynski said was about $10,000.
Jerusalem’s price tag is about $6,000, Parson said.
Savannah’s six-man crew had already filled eight roll-offs by the fourth morning of the curbside pickup and was working on topping off two more. The town contracted with D&L Disposal, which hauled away the debris and brought back empty containers for more.
A three-tier wooden-and-metal set of bleachers was perhaps the oddest, and the heaviest, item that was found curbside.
“We’ve never had bleachers before,” Liddle said. “That’s a new one.”
Last year’s oddball item was a six-foot-tall cat house.
Williamson Highway Superintendent Kurt Allman’s town resumed its town cleanup days in May after a year hiatus because of COVID-19. He said about 900 people came during the three-day event. He made sure all of them were Williamson residents.
The oddest item there was a 22-foot Fiberglas boat. It was the largest of about a half-dozen vessels that residents hauled in to the old town landfill site on Pound Road.
“They all crushed up nicely,” Allman said about a grinder that chewed them into crumbs.
And the bass guitar? That belonged to Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti’s son Steve. It was one of his early guitars, and he’s since moved on to better instruments.
Instead of trashing it at the town’s transfer station — which also accepts items that are typically disposed of during cleanup days in places without transfer stations — Venuti used the Town of Geneva Exchange, a website where people can offer, and ask for, items for free. He had a taker almost right away.
The exchange is a pilot effort. The town lists items that people want to borrow lend or give away, and then links up those who want them. Venuti said the service is not limited to town residents; anyone can use it, but items may not be sold, only given away or lent.
Geneva offers other innovative ideas to keep things out of the waste stream. A mattress recycling day with the City of Geneva will be held in August and there will be more fix-it clinics, where people bring things such as broken lamps or toasters to the town highway barn and volunteers work to repair them.
“I’ll bring down coffee and doughnuts,” Venuti said. “It’s a lot of fun. I think we’ve only had one item we couldn’t fix.”