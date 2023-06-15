SENECA FALLS — “Wholeness and Harmony: A Retreat for LGBTQ+ and ENBY Individuals and Allies,” an inclusive retreat designed to celebrate diversity, nurture spirituality, and strengthen community bond, will take place from 2-5 p.m. June 25 at 2558 Lower Lake Road.
The retreat being hosted by Wholly Education aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for LGBTQ+ and ENBY individuals, as well as their allies, to explore spirituality and personal growth together. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, and reflective activities that inspire and nurture the mind, body, and spirit.
The event will delve into various topics, including the power of gratitude as a spiritual practice, the importance of self-care, connecting with inner wisdom, and setting intentions for personal growth. Guided meditations, creative vision boarding exercises, and heartfelt sharing sessions will create an environment of support, understanding, and connection.
“Our goal is to create a transformative experience where individuals can embrace their unique identities, explore spirituality, and cultivate a sense of wholeness and harmony,” said Jody Brown, owner of Wholly Education. “We believe that by coming together as a community, we can foster personal growth, deepen connections, and celebrate the rich diversity of LGBTQ+ and ENBY individuals and their allies.”
The retreat is open to all individuals who identify as LGBTQ+, ENBY, or allies, regardless of spiritual background or experience level. The organizer welcomes participants from diverse backgrounds, fostering an atmosphere of respect, acceptance, and mutual learning.
To ensure a personalized and meaningful experience, space is limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early by contacting Brown at 315-882-1450 or jfb523@gmail.com. Register before June 18 and receive a $50 discount.