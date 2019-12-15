GENEVA — One more entry and we would have had to get another table.
This year’s ninth annual Finger Lakes Times Christmas cookie contest attracted 35 entries, almost double last year’s 18 submissions and close to the record 39. But 35 was a good number; each of our five judges (see box) were able to sample the same number of cookies (seven) before deciding on their top two for the final round.
Early on it was clear the judges knew their stuff.
Last year’s winner, Lynne Maslyn of Lyons, and Aubrey DeBoover, baker and owner of Cake Baby LLC, discussed the royal icing on the Best Ever Chocolate Sugar Cookies at one end of the table.
For neophytes like me and some of the other judges, royal icing is made with egg whites and powdered sugar and hardens up nicely.
To kick off this year’s contest, the organizers and judges spontaneously tried something different — awarding a nod to the best looking cookie before the tasting got under way.
It wasn’t even close, with the Best Ever Chocolate Sugar Cookies with Royal Icing winning those kudos from four of the five judges.
Then it was time for the tasting. Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, of Lyons, was ready to get down to business as he took off his sport coat, sat down at the table and asked for a glass of milk.
This year’s bunch was a fairly serious crew; there wasn’t much chatting as the judges started sampling. In the first round, each judge picked her or his top two; in the second round the judges sampled all 10 finalist cookies and ranked their top three.
Finger Lakes Times Chief Copy Editor Mary Schoonover was a last-minute addition to the judges’ lineup, filling in after another judge was forced to cancel. The contest was on her day off and it turns out she was spending that day making some of her own Christmas cookies.
“Out of the kitchen and onto the cookie tray,” she joked.
Lynne Maslyn, last year’s winner with her White Chocolate Dipped Ginger Cookies, shared that her fifth grandchild (and first grandson) was born Dec. 3 and that joyous event has cut into her baking schedule. Usually she uses the time before Christmas to experiment and find a few new cookies and bakes on Christmas Eve “so they’re fresh.”
Audrey DeBoover, a baker by trade and owner of Cake Baby, took her job seriously and was thorough and deliberate as she made her way through the first round of tasting. Full of questions, she wondered if she should base her decision on the cookie she’d go back for seconds for or the one she would bring to a party that would cater to many.
The answer: Go for the one that wows you. You’re the judge.
DeBoover was the last to send her choices to the final round and Times photographer Spencer Tulis, who documents the contest and tabulates the results, needled her.
“Nobody has ever taken this long,” he said. “We’re waiting anxiously.”
“I take my work seriously,” replied DeBoover, who chose the Best Ever Chocolate Sugar Cookies and the Turtle Thumbprint Cookies to advance to the final round.
Schoonover selected the Pumpkin Hazelnut Cookies with Eggnog Frosting and the Italian Spicy Chocolate Drops; Harris the Baklava Thumbprint Cookies and Muddy Buddy Cookies; Manktelow the Pecan Pie Cookie Bars and Raspberry Dreams; and Maslyn the Filled Butter Ribbons and Sticky Toffee Pudding Cookies.
Then it was time to taste again. Tulis, ever the prankster, asked that the conference room door be closed.
“This is a secure location,” he joked.
The judges took their time and commiserated about the difficult job of ranking their top three cookies. DeBoover, who is pregnant and due in January, said all the sugar she was ingesting meant “I’ll just have a dancing baby all night.”
One by one the judges shared their rankings with Tulis, who awarded 5 points for a first place vote, 3 points for second and 1 point for third. When all was said and done, the Thumbprint Baklava Cookies placed first with 11 points (one first-place vote and two second-place votes). Taking a close second was the Pumpkin Hazelnut Cookies with Eggnog Frosting, with 10 points (two first-place votes). And rounding out the top three was the Turtle Thumbprint Cookies with seven points (one first-place vote and two third-place votes). Just out of the running but almost nabbing third was the Italian Spicy Chocolate Drops with two second-place votes.
Maslyn, last year’s winner, said she enjoyed the Baklava Thumbprint’s honey and nut taste. DeBoover commented that the cookie was moist, chewy and not under- or overcooked. The use of pistachios instead of walnuts also made it out of the ordinary, she added. Harris agreed the pistachios gave the cookie a nice “twist.”
Schoonover — who sent the second-place winning Pumpkin Hazelnut Cookies with Eggnog Frosting onto the final round where it eventually placed second — praised that cookie’s moistness and said the hazelnut taste was a little different, but not overpowering.
“And the frosting was really fluffy ... it was a nice surprise, with intense eggnog flavor,” she said.
Manktelow also liked that cookie’s moist taste and said it was “a good transition cookie” going from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
The third-place winning cookie, the Turtle Thumbprints, was also praised for its moist nature and its nice combination of chocolate and caramel.
“I like the texture,” DeBoover said. “I love the crunch with the chewy. It also held its shape and was visually appealing with the caramel drizzle.”
All of the judges, though understandably full, wandered around the table after the results were determined to look at (and in some cases try) the cookies they had not tasted. Harris noted Finger Lakes bakers submitted a great variety that were not your “everyday cookies.”
Schoonover agreed — and noted that the judges’ mission mirrored the actions of those submitting entries.
“Every year people send in the ones that they like,” she said.