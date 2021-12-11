Below are the recipes for the top three winning cookies in this year’s contest. Visit www.fltimes.com to read all the recipes of the 10 cookies that made it into the final round.
FIRST PLACE
First Fall of Snow:
Almond Cookie Sandwich
Ingredients:
1 carton Solo almond paste (8 ounces)
Filling:
½ cup sugar
1 egg white
1 stick butter
1 cup powdered sugar
10 Queen Anne cordial cherries
Sparkling pearl sugar
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
3. Using a food processor break and blend almond paste and sugar.
4. Add egg white and mix until “tacky.”
5. Using a scooper drop onto sheets and gently flatten tops. Sprinkle half of the cookies with sparkling pearl sugar (these will be the sandwich tops).
6. Bake for 20 minutes or until light golden.
7. To make the filling mix all ingredients making sure to crush cordial cherries.
8. Using a pastry bag pipe a dollop of filling on bottom cookie and then place top cookie over filling.
— Emily Hoven, Newark
SECOND PLACE
Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups
Ingredients:
Cookie — 3 cups flour
1½ tsp. baking powder
1¼ cup sugar
1 cup softened butter
2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. salt
Chocolate Ganache — ½ cup heavy cream
3 Tbsp. hot cocoa mix
Cup Handle — ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Mini pretzel twists
Topping — Mini marshmallows
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray mini cupcake tin with nonstick baking oil.
2.Beatbutter and sugar then add baking powder, salt, eggs and vanilla.
3. Add in flour gradually.
4. Chill dough if needed.
5. Form about ¼-inch dough balls into each, gently forming molds of cupcake tin.
6. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
7. Once taking out of the oven tap tin on counter gently and let cool.
For the ganache, bring heavy cream to a boil and mix in semisweet chips and cocoa powder. Slowly pour ganache into the cookie cups, top with marshmallows and let cool.
Melt additional ½ cup chocolate chips in pastry bag (about 30 seconds in microwave).
Break C-shaped pretzels off mini pretzels for handles. Use melted chocolate for pretzels to stick to cups and let cool.
— Emily Hoven, Newark
THIRD PLACE
Caramel Rocky Road Bars
Crumb mixture:
1 cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup quick cooking oats
½ cup sugar
½ cup butter, softened
½ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
¼ cup chopped peanuts
Filling:
½ cup caramel ice cream topping
½ cup salted peanuts
1½ cups mini marshmallows
½ cup milk chocolate pieces
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a nine-inch square baking pan. Combine all crumb mixture ingredients except chopped peanuts. Beat at low speed until mixture is crumbly; stir in peanuts. Reserve ¾ cup crumb mixture and set aside.
Press remaining crumb mixture into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-17 minutes or until lightly browned. Spread caramel topping evenly over hot crust. Sprinkle with peanuts, marshmallows and chocolate pieces.
Return to oven and continue baking 20-25 minutes or until crumb mixture is lightly browned. Cover and chill two to three hour or until firm. Cut into bars and store in refrigerator. Yields 2½ dozen.
— Diane Smith, Phelps