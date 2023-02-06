CANANDAIGUA — Anyone stopping by Wood Library at 134 N. Main St. to pick up a tax form or to check out a DVD is sure to linger to view a new exhibit on the first floor that celebrates Black History Month.
Co-sponsored by Wood Library and the Ontario County Historical Society, the free exhibit features a selection of portraits and photographs of African Americans collected by Canandaigua residents Connie Fredericks-Malone and Jim Malone over 40 years.
The opening reception for “Fierce Determination: Moving Forward With Grace and Dignity” Jan. 31 drew 50 people eager to hear the story behind the photos and paintings of African Americans on view. The directors of both the historical society and library were on hand to introduce the couple and their formidable collection.
According to historical society Director Cody Grabhorn, the collaboration of the couple with the two organizations led to the “Fierce Determination” exhibit — “an amazing opportunity to show what you can do as a community.”
OCHS Curator Wilma Townsend helped with the selected images and their installation.
“Wilma had such an impact on the ‘look’ of the exhibit and really guided us in the photo choices,” Fredericks-Malone said.
Jenny Goodemote, director of Wood Library, affirmed that the library and the Ontario County Historical Society often collaborate. In fact, the two organizations once shared the same building at 55 N. Main St. (the historical society is still there).
Goodemote thanked Fredericks-Malone for her participation with others in securing funds recently to acquire new diversity kits for the library.
Fredericks-Malone, who is known for many accomplishments, especially in the fields of visual and performing arts, recalled that when she and her husband met 44 years ago, they often frequented antique stores and shows together. Connie decided she wanted to collect something personal, so they began looking for positive images of African American people as opposed to demeaning representations.
The couple was inspired at the Shelburne Museum to find portraits of Mr. and Mrs. Lawson, a middle-class couple of African descent. The Lawson paintings were not the stereotypical derogatory images of struggling Black people. Connie and Jim bought a print to hang in their home and continued searching.
Rescued from anonymity and decay
The exhibited images at Wood Library represent children, families, and individuals ranging from the mid-19th century to the mid-1950s. Most of their identities are unknown.
The exhibit label describes Connie and Jim as being “moved by the grace and dignity of these souls, whose images reflected a fierce determination to move forward in their lives within a society that frequently presented cruel and oppressive barriers to their progress.”
One corner wall features members of the Fredericks-Williams families, their names known and accomplishments recognized.
“This blended family’s story is one of successful immigration by historically oppressed individuals who, with fierce determination, self-actualized and sculpted lives of grace and dignity,” the label reads.
Jim Malone offered fascinating insight into the history of such positive imagery. He presented details of how the pioneering sociologist and civil rights activist W.E.B. DuBois (1868-1963) was engaged in organizing hundreds of images and documentation for “The American Negro” at the Paris Exposition in 1900.
Pushing back against ignorance, the display of historical African American achievements offered factual information about African Americans, circa 1900, not long after the Emancipation Proclamation that ended slavery. The display later toured several American cities.
The “Fierce Determination” exhibit will be on display in February during the library’s regular hours. Visit https://woodlibrarycalendar.com to find out more.