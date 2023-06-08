PENN YAN — Summer means the return of the Yates Concert Series’ “Wednesday Night Concerts in the Park” by the County Courthouse on Main Street.
This year’s schedule:
• June 21: Mr. Mustard.
• June 28: 47 South.
• July 5: Joe Whiting.
• July 12: Finger Lakes Chamber Music Festival.
• July 19: The Penn Yan Community Chorus.
• July 26: Nate Michaels.
• Aug. 2: The Penn Yan Community Band.
• Aug. 9: Lyin’ Eyes.
All concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., with a 10-minute intermission.
Hot dogs and hamburgers are offered for sale by members of the First Baptist Church of Penn Yan prior to the concerts. Local non-profits will sell snacks during the concerts.
In case of inclement weather, concerts move indoors to the First Baptist Church of Penn Yan.
Those interested can sponsor a concert of their choice for $200. The Yates Concert Series also accepts donations by mail at PO Box 503, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Email yatesconcerts@gmail.com for general information.