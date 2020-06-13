The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stressful, confusing time for all of us. Trying to understand the nature of the virus and how it impacts us is an on-going challenge. There is also a lot of confusion around testing for COVID-19. Who should get tested, and when? What about my other health needs? How can I get access to my provider if I get sick? Community health centers can assist you with these questions and so much more.
Our missionFinger Lakes Community Health, a Community Health Center program, has sites located across the Finger Lakes region. Our mission is to provide access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care in the communities we serve. Our model of care is to provide “one stop shopping” for our patients, focusing on quality healthcare by a culturally competent staff. It is also our mission to provide these services in a cost-effective manner, accepting all insurances, but also offering a generous sliding fee scale based on income for those that are uninsured or underinsured.
We are testing for COVID-19FLCH can test for COVID-19. All of our sites are set up for “drive up” testing. This service is a great way to isolate patients who may have symptoms of COVID-19 and need to be tested. We also strive to be a good community partner by working with other healthcare organizations to ensure that our patients are able to get the care they need. We have worked very closely with several Public Health departments in counties where we have health centers, to provide them with a means of getting community members tested as well as offering other services, including offering testing events for first responders, police and other frontline workers as requested. We strive to ensure the safety of our patients, our staff, while offering our communities the services they need.
Excess stress during the Coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased stress levels for all of us. Our children are now home due to schools closing, too many have lost their jobs. Fear around the virus creates stress that we may not realize. To help our patients, we have a behavioral health team with licensed clinical social workers, mental health counselors, and a psychiatrist on staff. To make this service even more convenient, we can schedule a virtual visit, so patients don’t have to leave home or work. Video consultations can be delivered directly using a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Community Health is here for everyoneWe are open for business as we believe our communities rely on us to be open for them. Our health centers serve a wide spectrum of patients, including entire families, students, working professionals, and retirees. We serve everyone, whether insured or uninsured. We want to provide care to you and your family when, where and how you would like that care. We are in this together.
Quality healthcare with our teamOur medical director, Dr. Jose Canario, leads our medical team of Physicians, Physician Assistants, and Family Nurse Practitioners. In addition, we also have a full complement of dentists and dental hygienists led by our Dental Director, Dr. Tony Mendicino. Our Behavioral Health team is led by Amanda Felice, MS, LMHC, with a team of counselors providing a full range of services.
Why support community health?Besides getting comprehensive quality healthcare, you are also supporting an organization that supports the community. In 2019, we employed 283 people in eight health centers and cared for almost 29,000 patients including 9,000 children. Another part of our mission is to contribute to the local economy by providing great employment opportunities and buying local whenever possible.
As always, Finger Lakes Community Health is open for business, even during the current crisis providing continuous and comprehensive care. You can turn to us with a medical, dental, or behavioral health need. Give us a call or refer to our website for more information – www.LocalCommunityHealth.com.
Mary Zelazny is the CEO of Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent healthcare organization with eight health centers in the region.