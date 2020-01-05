Many of us believe that our health status is based on common diseases and conditions that we might experience and the traits we might have inherited from our parents and grandparents. While some of our genetic makeup does influence our health, there are other factors that have a much greater impact on our health. These elements according to www.healthypeople.gov, are characterized by “personal, social, economic, and environmental factors that influence health status” and are referred to as the “social determinants of health.”
What are the social determinants of health?
These determinants include the neighborhood or town we live in, where we work and learn, our social networks, and access to health care. These factors can often be more important to our health than we might think. In fact, studies have shown that these factors have a 40% impact on our health while drug use and smoking have a 30 percent impact.
We know that unsafe neighborhoods, low paying jobs, substandard housing, and failing schools create disparities for so many, but how does it impact our health? Here’s what research reveals about the impact on our health:
• Physical environment (ZIP code) — 10 percent
• Health behaviors (smoking, drug use, poor diet) — 30 percent
• Primary health care services — 20 percent
• Socioeconomic factors (Determinants of Health) — 40 percent
There are many people in our communities that have chronic disease and manage to live relatively well as long as they have access to good medical care, medicines and care management to help them navigate the health system. However, for those with chronic disease living in a poor neighborhood, the impact can be devastating. Often these neighborhoods do not have access to fresh foods, a quality healthcare system, and a safe place to exercise. People that have chronic disease in poor communities often use the emergency room for care as there may not be a health center near them.
A story close to home
One example is a patient that was treated at our health centers repeatedly for asthma. He received medication but just as soon as he got well, he would end up in the hospital emergency or back at our health center for the same medical condition. One of our care managers visited his apartment and saw that his sink was clogged, and mold was visible. Turned out that mold was making him sick. Once the mold was removed, the patient was well again. In this case where and how he lived were a direct impact on his health.
Financial limitations impact your health status
Often patients may not have the money to afford the medications they need due to a low paying job or unemployment. The patient may need to choose between feeding their child and purchasing the medicines they need to be well. If there is a mental health concern, the situation can only be made more challenging when there are fewer resources for behavioral health services in some communities.
Solutions are being developed
The good news is that there is a heightened interest on the determinants of health and their impact on our health in New York State and across the country. Today there are many policy changes that have been either implemented or that are being developing that seek to address some of the disparities and lack of services in our communities.
The integration of behavioral health services in the primary care setting has been one initiative that has shown major promise as it gives patients access to both primary care and behavioral health in one medical facility. Data shows that this integration has resulted in more stable and healthy patients because they are able to access care much more consistently and conveniently.
Improving schools, improves health
Another policy change would be to improve the quality of schools by investing more in the education system for those school districts that need additional help. This would give all students a better chance to succeed and increase their ability to attend college or trade school, improve their employment status and ability to earn, and ultimately improve their neighborhoods.
Although the information here seems straightforward, there continues to be real disparities in many communities that have a tremendous impact on all of us, regardless of our individual circumstances. Access to healthy food, exercise, a safe neighborhood, a decent job, health insurance and access to health care, all lead to longer, healthier lives. Now we need to work together to ensure that every member of our community has access to all these things.
Mary Zelazny is the CEO of Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent, non-profit health care organization with eight health centers in the region.