PALMYRA — Zion Episcopal Church is unveiling its new outdoor walking labyrinth 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday(July 11). All are welcome.
Labyrinth walking is an ancient multi-faith tradition for quiet contemplation, prayer and spiritual peace. Unlike a maze, there is only one path to the center, which in this case will contain bricks inscribed in memory of friends and loved ones whom Zion’s members would like to honor.
The Labyrinth, conceived and designed by Zion treasurer Marie Fessler, was constructed primarily during a one-week period by a core team of volunteers in the side yard of the church grounds.
“Enter the Labyrinth with an open heart and mind, winding your way to the center,” said the Rev. Keisha Stokes, Zion’s priest-in-charge. “Or rest on one of the stone benches surrounding the Labyrinth. It’s really just another way to get closer to the creator of us all.”
Hot-fudge brownie sundaes will be served free while supplies last.
For more information, go to zionepiscopalpalmyra.org.