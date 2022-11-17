Local author to sign book about Lehigh Railroad workers

SHORTSVILLE — Harry Tuttle, the author of “Lehigh Valley Railroad Manchester Yard Employees” will be available to autograph books on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society, 8 E. High St., Shortsville. The book makes a great holiday or birthday gift; it honors those who worked at the Manchester Yard.
The 163-page “Lehigh Valley Railroad Manchester Yard Employees” is a comprehensive listing of Lehigh Valley Railroad Manchester Yard workers that exists. It contains more than 2,000 names in alphabetical order. It includes information about each person. Each person’s listing has, if known, the following information: last name, first name, nickname; country — if born outside of the USA; birth-death years or age in the Census; living location while working in the Manchester Yard; years of service on the LVRR Manchester Yard; job(s) in the LVRR Manchester Yard; and other railroad or community information.
The author also will have available copies of his previous book, “Lehigh Valley Railroad Stories Manchester Yard.”