GENEVA — Local Authors Forum, originally set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Geneva Public Library, has been postponed due to author's illness. Information on updated date and time will be published once finalized.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Local Authors Forum, set for Saturday, has been postponed
- olivia bailey
-
-
