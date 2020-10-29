GENEVA — Geneva Lodge 2397 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America is hosting a number of events over the next two weeks.
On Saturday, from 5-6 p.m., a Trick or Treat Drive Through will be held in the lodge parking lot at 31 Prospect Ave. Lodge members can drive up with their children or grandchildren and a costumed character will bring bagged candy to the car. Children who live in the neighborhood may walk up, and children of residents in Wards 5 and 6 also are welcome.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, the lodge will host an Election Night Dinner from 5 to 7:30 pm. The menu will be a choice of Italian-style stuffed cabbage rolls or eggplant parmigiano. Both will be served with a side of pasta, a side salad and a roll for $10 per dinner. Takeout or dine-in will be available. Social distancing will be in effect at all times as will mask wearing when not seated.
On Nov. 15, the lodge will host its Italian Heritage and Culture Brunch at 11 am. Tickets for this event are $25 per person. Again, social distancing will be in effect and mask wearing is required. The lodge’s annual Giant Bonanza Raffle Basket winner also will be drawn that day. The basket contains approximately $2,000 worth of a variety of prizes including hotel stays, golf packages, restaurant certificates and more, plus $500 in cash and $100 in lottery tickets. There are cash prizes for second- and third-place winners.
For more information on any of these events, call the lodge at (315) 781-2242.
The Geneva Lodge celebrated its 43nd anniversary in 2020. The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America is a fraternal organization consisting of men and women in both the United States and Canada and was founded in 1905 in NYC.