CANANDAIGUA — There’s nothing quite like the Finger Lakes in the Summer. It’s a picturesque area that is a hotbed for athletes to flock for some of the countries best athletic events.
Earlier in the year was the Seneca7 — an always successful and fun event — and most recently there was the MusselMan Triathlon, a Top 100 race in the world according to Triathlon Magazine.
While they are not as large as some of the bigger events, local 5K and up races happen quite often across the 11 lakes.
One that is coming up next month is the Crosswinds 5K.
Crosswinds Wesleyan Church will be hosting its 18th Crosswinds 5K at 3360 Middle Cheshire Road in Canandaigua on August 31st. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate.
The race will be benefiting the Patient Needs Fund at the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Sands Cancer Center, located on the Thompson Health campus in Canandaigua.
The money raised will help patients manage the unexpected cost of a long-term illness.
Necessities such as groceries, automobile fuel for transportation to/from medical appointments, and specialized medical needs are just a few examples of areas where the money raised can assist in providing financial assistance.
To register online or download a registration form, visit www.crosswinds5k.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.