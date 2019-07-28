BRANCHPORT — With the beautiful weather of summer comes the endless amount of outdoor activities.
One of those activities is the 4th annual Paddle Keuka 5K hosted by Finger Lakes Museum that is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the museum campus.
The paddle event is open to the ages of 17 and up and runs from down the bank of Sugar Creek to Keuka Lake and back.
Canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are all welcome.
All participants in the 5K will be split into two divisions: unlimited and recreational.
The recreational category is for fun, and is open to the novice paddler and less experienced racer, with boats up to 17 feet in length. The unlimited category is for the single kayak/more experienced racer, with boats in excess of 17 feet in length.
At the conclusion of the race, medals will be awarded across multiple categories for overall winner, fastest male, fastest female, tandem, and various age groups in the canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard categories.
After the race in addition to the award ceremony, Grove Boys Catering will be serving up chicken barbecue with coleslaw, salt potatoes and a roll.
All race and barbecue proceeds benefit the Finger Lakes Museum. To register, for more details, and to learn more about sponsor opportunities, please visit www.FingerLakesMuseum.org, email race director Debbie Lyon at dlyon@fingerlakesmuseum.org or call (315) 595-2200.
