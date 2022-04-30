Home-school program focuses on landscapes
FAYETTE — Historic Geneva will hold a program for homeschooling families about landscape painting and the Seneca County-born artist Robert S. Duncanson. Participants will explore the process of creating art from the view outside at the program.
The session is planned for 10 a.m. to noon May 25 at Rose Hill Mansion on Route 96A.
Duncanson was a 19th-century American landscape artist of European and African ancestry. Born in Fayette, he became the most important landscape artist of the West in the 19th century. Inspired by famous American landscape artists like Thomas Cole and Asher B. Durand, Duncanson created renowned paintings of the American and European countryside. He was the first Black artist to be known internationally.
Families can go to the grounds at Rose Hill Mansion to examine images of Duncanson’s works. They will learn what a landscape painting is, and how artists use them to tell a story, convey a feeling, describe a particular place, or explore light and color. The program will focus on the process artists such as Duncanson and Cole used to create their works and participants can try creating a landscape painting of the views around Rose Hill.
This program is aligned with the New York state standards in visual arts and is designed primarily for children in grades K-6. Families with children of all ages are welcome to attend, as there will be coloring and painting activities geared towards younger learners as well.
This program will be outside. If canceled due to wet conditions, it will be rescheduled for June 1 at the same time. The program costs $5 per child for those 5 and older. Adults and younger siblings are free.
Advance registration is required by calling (315) 789-5151 or emailing educator@historicgeneva.org.
Historic marker dedication May 14
FAYETTE — The public is invited to the dedication of the new Robert S. Duncanson historic marker at 1 p.m. May 14 at the Fayette Volunteer Fire Department firehouse on Route 414.
Duncanson was an acclaimed 19th century landscape artist who was born in Fayette.
Following the dedication ceremony and related events at the firehouse, there will be a vehicle caravan to drive by the new historic marker on West River Road (County Road 119), just west of Marshall Road (County Road 120).
Online auction benefits Historic Geneva
GENEVA — Historic Geneva’s spring online auction is now live. The fundraiser helps support the telling of Geneva’s stories.
A variety of items and gift certificates for goods, services and experiences from businesses and organizations from around the Finger Lakes are up for bid. The auction runs through 5 p.m. May 7. To see what is available, to bid, or to make a monetary donation, visit https://bit.ly/3knTSkO or go through historicgeneva.org.
The following businesses and organizations have contributed to the online auction: Ace Computer; All Clean Power Wash; Anthony Road Wine Co.; Artistic Hair Salon and Spa; B&D Market; B.A.C. Helicopters; Bagels and Cakes; Beef and Brew; Big aLICe Brewing; Billsboro Winery; Cobblestone Restaurant; Damiani Wine Cellars; Dana’s Time Out; Don’s Own Flower Shop; Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery; Earthly Possessions Boutique; Eddie O’Briens Grille and Bar; El Morro Restaurant; Fairfield Inn & Suites; Finger Lakes Goods; Framing by Frank Allen; Geneva Country Club; Geneva Gelato Café; Geneva Music Festival; Geneva Family YMCA; Halsey’s Restaurant; Jennifer Hopkins; Kindred Fare; Lake City Hobby; Marilla’s Mindful Supplies; Mark’s Pizza; Merle Norman Cosmetics; Miles Wine Cellars; Muranda Cheese Co.; Newcomb Painting and Papering; Park House; Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor; Photography by Neil Sjoblom; Quilty Pleasures; Ravines Wine Cellars; Red Jacket Orchards; ROC/FLX Craft Beverage Trail; Rockcastle Florist; Sans Dumplings; Scentsational Scents and Soaps; Sheldrake Point Winery; Smith Center for the Arts; Spotted Duck Creamery; Symmetry Barbershop; The REV Theatre Co.; Thistle Farms; Torrey Park Restaurant; Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria; Wagner Valley Brewing Co.; Warfield’s Restaurant; Water Street Café; and WeBe Brewing Company.