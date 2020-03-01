GHS holds lunch talk on puzzles
GENEVA — “History Sandwiched In” is a new program series at the Geneva Historical Society featuring short presentations conducted on the first Wednesday of the month. They will be held during the workday lunch hour in spring and fall of 2020. The second program in the series will be “The History of Jigsaw Puzzles” at 12:30 p.m. March 4 in the Prouty-Chew House, 543 S. Main St.
People have been enjoying the challenge of piecing together a jigsaw puzzle for over 250 years. From “dissected maps” in the 18th century, to their peak popularity during the Great Depression, to modern 3D puzzles today, this pastime has a rich history that reflects cultural and technological change. Amy Pepe, the Historical Society’s Visitor Services and Public Programs manager, will discuss the evolution of jigsaw puzzles and how the function and popularity of this hobby has changed in the past three centuries.
This free program runs approximately one hour in the Hucker Gallery at the Geneva History Museum. Participants are welcome to bring a bag lunch to eat during the program.
History Sandwiched In will continue April 1 with “Two Truths and a Lie” by Archivist Becky Chapin.
Info: (315) 789-5151 or www.genevahistoricalsociety.com.
Learn about fire company’s history
WILLIAMSON — John Manahan will present the “History of Williamson Fire Company” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 4 at the fire house, 6286 Lake Ave.
Attendees are invited to bring related memorabilia and refreshments will be served.
Info: www.w-phs-org.
Cutillo to discuss Italian-Am. heritage
GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society’s 2020 Spring Lecture Series begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, with Mike Cutillo’s “George Washing Machine, Portables & Submarine Races: My Italian-American Life,” a program based on his book of the same name.
“George Washing Machine” focuses squarely on Cutillo’s 88-year-old Dad, also named Michael, and his father’s trials and tribulations as he came to America in 1958 not knowing anything other than a handful of English words.
Cutillo writes that the book is “part memoir and autobiographical and part biographical about my Dad … It is a journal, a little bit of a history book and part travelogue. It doesn’t contain recipes, but we’ll talk about food and drink like a cookbook. It contains language lessons, and we even have thrown in some photographs. It’s a lot of things rolled into one.”
Born in Syracuse, Cutillo grew up in Baldwinsville, graduated from CW Baker High School in 1978 and from St. John Fisher College in Rochester in 1982. He has been a journalist, a reporter and an editor in Upstate New York since 1982. He is currently executive editor of the Finger Lakes Times. “George Washing Machine” is his first book.
The Geneva History Museum is in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St. Parking is on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.