Waterloo museum offering flashlight tour
WATERLOO — The National Memorial Day Museum at 35 E. Main St. is offering a flashlight from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 23.
Light refreshments will be available for those touring the National Memorial Museum by flashlight. Participants will be able to see what happens when the lights go out and get a glimpse at the third floor.
Limited tickets are available, so call, email or stop into the Waterloo Library & Historical Society to reserve your spot.
The event is for those 21 and older. The cost is $10 a person.
For more information, call (315) 539-3313, email waterloolib@gmail.com, or visit www.wlhs-ny.com.
Guided tour of St. Patrick’s Cemetery
GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva curator John Marks and board member Eric Lewis for a tour of St. Patrick’s Cemetery at 2 p.m. Oct. 24. This is the third Historic Geneva tour of the cemetery since 2019.
This installment will include 20th-century burials in the cemetery, primarily of second- and third-generation Irish and Italian immigrants to the community. Associated with St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church (now part of Our Lady of Peace Parish), the burials at St. Patrick’s are mostly of the city’s early Catholic immigrants and their descendants.
The tour takes place rain or shine. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased in advance on the event page of the Historic Geneva website through 5 p.m. Oct. 23. Admission can also be paid for at the cemetery on the day of the tour with exact change or check.
Visit historicgeneva.org or call (315) 789-5151 for more information.
Lecture addresses Halloween in times past
PENN YAN — A lecture by Yates County History Center Director Tricia Noel about the origin of Halloween traditions will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Clinton Street.
Wear a costume and win a prize!
Masks are required at all Center events for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Tickets are $8 for members and $12 for non-members.
Call to reserve your spot at (315) 536-7318, as space is limited.
Gable to speak at Yates History annual meeting
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center’s annual meeting returns to an in-person format this year. It’s scheduled for Nov. 4 at Lakeside Country Club in Milo, just south of the village on Route 54.
The meeting will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and include a short business meeting, dinner and a lecture on the Underground Railroad by Seneca County Historian Walt Gable.
Gable writes regularly for the Finger Lakes Times regarding Seneca County history and has authored “Historic Tales of Seneca County.”
Menu choices are crab stuffed sole, caprese chicken, or pasta primavera. Tickets cost $30 each or $55 per couple. Please pay at the door with cash or with a check made out to the Yates County History Center.
While the registration deadline has passed, call the YCHC office at (315) 536-7318 to check on the availability of tickets.