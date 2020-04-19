In this period of staying home or “shelter in place” it is a bit harder to do local history research. However, history always provides something worth writing about if you just look in a few “dusty corners.” With that in mind I went online and started to peruse digitized copies of the 1918 Geneva Daily Times to see what was happening in Geneva during that year.
I picked 1918 because it was a period when Genevans were experiencing something similar to what is going on today and I found some very interesting articles in those papers. I checked a random selection of dates for the Geneva Daily Times (I did not read an entire year of newspapers). For instance, the Geneva Daily Times for Aug. 31, 1918 was filled with information on the dedications of the new Masonic Lodge and he new Jordan Hall at the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station. The History of Ark Lodge #33, its former locations and a description of the building were given in detail. The Lodge conducted meetings in 10 different places prior to settling into the former Dutch Reformed Church on the corner of William and South Main streets.
A detailed description of the Jordan Hall interior is also given, along with the story of the struggle to procure money from the state to construct the building. Dr. Whitman Jordan, for whom the building is named, worked doggedly presenting his proposal to 10 New York State Legislatures. Eight of the legislatures presented and passed a bill to provide building funds, only to have them vetoed seven times by six different governors! No wonder they named the building after Dr. Jordan.
The August issue also mentions the Cadets of Company B (Geneva, NY) beginning their drill training and mentions how the war in Europe affected agriculture among many other facets of life.
A page from the Sept. 10, 1918 Geneva Daily Times has advertisements for many different health products including “Gold Medal Haarlem Oil Capsules” which promise “infallible relief from all forms of kidney and bladder disorders.” It goes on to say that for 200-plus years the oil capsules have provided relief from pain and other symptoms of bladder problems.
On that same page there is also a list of the men killed and wounded during the war (World War I). It is a long list. The Sept. 30 paper a few weeks later follows up with an article about how well the French are caring for American soldiers’ graves. Hopefully this provided a bit of comfort to the bereaved.
That issue also contains a curious warning notice that the newspaper will no longer be delivered if subscribers are not paid up to date and in advance in accordance with orders from the United States government. I suppose there was a need to control the use of paper or perhaps ink, but it seemed a bit strange to use the weight of the federal government to enforce something as simple as a subscription payment in arrears.
Draft changes and sugar and cream rationing
The Oct. 21, 1918, issue carries a headline that says the government will begin to draft older men for the Army. It states that men between the ages of 37 and 45 and below the age of 19 will now be considered for the draft. It states the goal is that the “Army will be big enough to ‘Walk Through’ the German line anywhere.”
That same edition also printed an article about child labor in Austria during the war and one on sugar rationing, stating that only one teaspoon of sugar would be allowed each person eating a meal in a public place. It was suggested that if you had coffee, cereal and fruit for breakfast at a restaurant you would have to choose where to put your sugar. That same article stipulated that no cream with a butterfat content exceeding 20 percent could be sold to the public and any cream with a lesser butterfat content would not whip so you could forget whipped cream on your dessert for the rest of the war. Plus, the new rules stated there would be no more banquets or lunches in public places unless they replaced one of the other meals of the day. It appears the goal was to make sure people weren’t eating four meals a day.
In the Dec. 12 issue, there were advertisements for Grape Nuts cereal, dresses and coats, and a suggestion that people start their Christmas shopping because they could finish it in a week with the help of Geneva’s merchants. There was at least one report on the influenza epidemic, and many reports on the war.
One brief article on the page mentioned that there was not much flu in the Village of Penn Yan, but more cases in the surrounding countryside. It was followed by the obituary of a Penn Yan woman who died from influenza — an interesting juxtaposition. There was also a plea for information regarding a Mr. Charles Marshall who became ill, was hospitalized in Buffalo and apparently now had amnesia and only knew he had a connection to Penn Yan of some sort.
I believe life in Geneva 102 years ago had similarities to our life today. Our Sunday advertising inserts still mention Grape Nuts periodically (though the pre-sweetened cereals seem to get more space). Influenza is still a worry and this year’s Covid-19 virus is receiving all kinds of publicity with the virus taking over our lives, much like the “Spanish Flu” epidemic of 1918. There are shortages of items such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies instead of sugar and high butterfat content cream. Our restaurants are closed except for take-out or delivery and not just for lunch. Wars and insurrections still fill our paper, in places like Afghanistan, Iran, Israel, parts of Africa and sadly still more places. The names of soldiers killed in action are still in our papers even if not in the same numbers as in the First World War. Buildings are still being constructed — Byrne Dairy at the intersection of Milton, Castle and Main streets for example. Many things in life do not change and history continually repeats itself, of which historians are well aware. Geneva survived wars, epidemics, economic downturns in the past and we will survive the current experience as well.
Osburn is the Geneva city historian and may be reached at Kdosburn2@gmail.com.