LYONS — The Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce their 2021 Inductees:
Matt Barr Andrea Everhart-Wehrmeister Anthony Johnson Jeff Leonard Alexis Smith 1979 Girls’ Track Team 1996-1997 Boys’ Basketball Team
The ceremony honoring the Class of 2021 inductees will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Club 86 in Geneva.
Tickets are on sale until Oct. 15 for $30 and can be purchased by contacting Wendy Odit at wodit@lyonscsd.org. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Full biographies of each individual and the teams will be published in the coming weeks.