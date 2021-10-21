Coach Matt Barr
Matthew Barr graduated from St. John Fisher in 2000, where he played club volleyball and varsity baseball. As a starting pitcher, Matt completed a four-year career as the second winningest pitcher in program history.
At the time of his graduation, he was first in career innings pitched and complete games, and second in career wins, strikeouts, ERA and total starts. His single season records in ERA and complete games still rank as best in program history.
Barr was hired as a social studies teacher at Lyons Central School District in 2000 and took over the Girls’ Varsity Volleyball team in 2002. The team won its first Wayne County League title his first season, going 14-0 in league play. Barr’s teams tallied 10 of 11 league titles from 2002-12 with a combined record of 151-3 in league play, winning 86 straight matches during one stretch. The Lady Lions made trips to the sectional finals in 10 of 11 years, earning six sectional championships and five state tournament bids. He won multiple Coach of the Year titles, guiding All-State, All-Greater Rochester, League, Sectional MVPs and Scholars Athlete award winners. Later, Coach Barr coached the Finger Lakes Community College Women’s Volleyball team to three 20-win seasons in as many years, including a conference tournament title. He then returned to guide the Lyons program for two additional seasons, earning league titles in both years. In total, Barr’s volleyball teams finished with a 178-4 league record (97.8 winning percentage) and 265-20 (90.1%) overall.
As a baseball coach, Coach Barr took over the varsity program after a year at the JV level. In his inaugural season, he guided the team to the sectional title game. The team would make it back numerous times during Barr’s time at the helm, ultimately earning the first ever sectional championship in his final season. The Boys’ Baseball team won multiple league titles in his 10 seasons, as he finished with a 165-50 career mark. The team was briefly ranked No. 1 in the state for class C in 2008 before dropping the season’s final game. Coach Barr’s team took multiple trips to play at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown and in 2005 traveled to North Carolina for spring training thanks to the support of Bob and Leslie Ohmann, the Lyons Community Center and the Lyons CSD administration.
Barr’s wife, Bridgette, is an administrator in the North Rose-Wolcott School District and served as an assistant coach during each sectional championship volleyball season. They have two children, Jackson and Ryan. Barr’s father, Don, served as an assistant coach for the Sectional Champion baseball team. Matthew Barr recently earned a doctoral degree in Executive Leadership from St. John Fisher College and is the new superintendent at Lyons Central School District.
Anthony (Magic) Johnson
Class of 1980
Anthony Johnson was a two-sport athlete at Lyons Central School. In basketball, he played two years on Junior Varsity and two years on Varsity. His senior year the team won the New York State Public High School Championship.
Johnson excelled in track. During his sophomore year, he won sectionals in the 120-yard high hurdles, 330-yard hurdles and was the anchor on the 800-meter relay team. In his junior year, he again won sectionals in those three events and added a victory in the 200-meter dash. The team went 8-0 and were the Wayne County Champions and Section V Class B champs. The relay team set a Wayne County record of 1:31:9. For his senior year, the team was again Wayne County Champs and Section V Class B Champions. The team was 11-1. Johnson won Sectionals in the 110-meter high hurdles, 200-meter dash and the 800-meter relay. He represented Lyons in the State Meet for the 110-meter high hurdles.
He continued running track at Buffalo State College, where his 800-meter relay team finished fourth in the nation. Johnson lived in Jacksonville, Fla. for 20 years where he enjoyed playing on City League Basketball and Softball teams. He worked for a variety of companies, American Express, AT&T and Proctor & Gamble. He is now a professional truck driver, driving across North America. He has visited every state in the U.S. except Alaska. For the past 15 years, he has lived in Waynesboro, Ga. He enjoys doing charity work through his church and spending time with his family, especially his son, Anthony James Johnson II and his granddaughter Alisiana Nicole Johnson.
Jeff Leonard
Class of 1978
Jeff Leonard was a three-sport athlete: football, wrestling and track. Jeff wrestled at the 145-pound class. He won the title at the West Finger Lakes Wrestling Tournament. Leonard was undefeated in eight dual matches. The team defeated Bloomfield 75-0.
Leonard was also very successful in football. He was a starter for all nine games as a Junior. The first three games he was a defensive back and then moved to the tailback position for the last six games. He gained over 700 yards. Senior year, he started at tailback for all nine games and gained over 1,000 yards. The team was 17-1 over the two years. Leonard was honorable mention as running back his junior year and made All-Conference team his senior year.
The team won the 1977 Wayne Finger Lakes Western Division Championship with a 9-0 record and they were ranked eighth in the state. The team set a school record for the longest winning streak with 16 straight wins. He played one year of JV ball at Union College. He played two years in Germany while in the Air Force. They won the Continental Sports Conference and went to the championship game against a team from the UK twice, winning once.
Leonard left the Air Force in 1988 and has lived in Texas with his wife Julie since then. He finished his bachelor’s in 2006 and has spent his career in security systems. He has a daughter, Kristin and a granddaughter.
Alexis Smith
Class of 2009
During her years at Lyons Central School, Smith played basketball and soccer but found her true passion in Indoor and Outdoor Track.
In the 2007-2008 indoor track season, she was a three-time sectional champion in the 55-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. In the state qualifier meet she finished third in the triple jump, which qualified her for the state indoor meet. They finished sixth in the state which qualified her for the National meet in New York City.
In her senior year, Smith again won sectionals in the triple jump. She was runner-up in the long jump and was selected as the outstanding field event performer in the sectional championships. In the state qualifiers, she was the overall champion in Section V and again competed in the state meet. Smith then qualified for her second National Meet in Boston. She is the only Lyons student to ever participate in two national competitions.
Smith still holds indoor school records in both the long jump and the triple jump, both set in 2008. She also currently holds the Wayne Finger Lakes record in indoor triple jump. Smith was named Senior Athlete of the year in 2008-2009.
Smith earned an athletic scholarship to the University of Louisiana at LaFayette where she participated in Track and Field for four years. She earned a B.A. in psychology and went on to receive a M.S. in psychology and a M.S. in clinical mental health counseling.
Smith is the daughter of Ron and Charlotte Smith. She is the sister of Ron Smith, Jr., who is a Hall of Fame member and who proposed the creation of the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame as his senior benchmark program in 2004. She currently resides in Louisiana with her husband Greg Allen. She works in the mental health field.
Andrea Everhart
Wehrmeister
Class of 1977
When Everhart started high school there were no organized women’s sports in either track and field or cross country. She was a pioneer in women’s running sports in Lyons.
In the fall of 1975, Coach Roger Clark asked her if she wanted to run with the cross-country program that he had started for boys. She could train with them and run exhibition. The following spring, she did the same with the track and field team. This continued until the spring of her senior year.
At that time, the first organized girls sectional championships were held at SUNY Brockport. She still had to be exhibition, but she competed as an entry from Lyons in the 1,500-meter run.
Andrea was an AFS exchange student to South Africa in 1976. She graduated as valedictorian of her class and graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1981 with a double major in biology and geology. She later earned her Masters in library science from Indiana University.
She married Robert Wehrmeister and in 1982 had twin boys. She loved boating, sailing, water skiing and kayaking, but never lost her love of running. She competed in numerous road races, half marathons and full marathons.
1979 GIRLS TRACK TEAM
The Lyons Lions 1979 Girls Track Team had an outstanding season. With the hard work and strategic planning of Coach Lawrence and many deeply talented and versatile girls, the team accomplished three lofty goals.
First, the girls completed their regular season undefeated, taking the league champion title from Marion, which had held it for seven consecutive years. They also defeated non-league powers Midlakes, Victor and Mynderse.
Second, they went on to win the County Championship and then the highlight of the year, they won the Section V Class C title. Not only did they win by a score of almost double the second-place team but also secured six first-place finishes and three seconds. Coach Lawrence and his Lions brought home the first Section V title in any girls sports in school history. “It’s been a great year for us. They’ve been unbelievable to work with. My kids can’t wait to get out on the track and run.” (Coach Lawrence)
Members include: Sarah Bauer, Diane (Blackwell) Greco, Heidi Blackwell, Lauren (Blaisdell) Felker, Jennifer (Blandino) Murray, Cheryl (Clark) Hudson, Kelly (Filippello) Volkmer, Marjorie (Garner) Detaege, Becky Hannon, Heidi Heidenreich, Heidi Jordan, Amy Keifer, Dawn Krusemark, Brenda Kuhlman, Lee Lauster, Dawn (Loveless) Gardner, Laura (McDannel) Himpler, Dawn McDonald, Deborah Mead, Barb (Sipes) Chiponis, Josie (Solomon) Bell, Robin Stoep, Beth (Thorn) Schuldt, Cheryl (Wallace) Gentile, Barb (Wilck) Kelly. Coaches: George Lawrence, Head Coach Henry Hann, Assistant Coach
1996-1997 BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMThe 1996-97 Boys Varsity Basketball Team had an outstanding season that ended in Glen Falls playing in the Class C state championship game.
The team won a third straight sectional title. The boys defeated Pal-Mac, the Class B sectional champions and state Class B semifinalist during the season. The team also defeated Honeoye which was undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the state at the time. In the state tournament, Lyons made it to the championship game losing to an excellent Christian Brothers Academy team from Syracuse.
Team members were: Seniors: Collier Drayton, Drew Miller, Mike Bilancini, Chris Comella, Tyrone Brantley and Mike Crego; Juniors: Zach Ford, Josh Miller, Ben Hagen, Justin Paliotti and Adam Zulauf; Sophomore: Ryan McFaul. The head coach was Dean Schott and the assistant coaches were Frank Lisco and Dean Schott II.