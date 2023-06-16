SENECA FALLS — The late Marlene LoTurco was passionate about reading, and Tommy Rowley’s Eagle Scout project to create two Little Free Library stations at the Frank Knight and Cady Stanton elementary schools is an homage to that love.
The Little Free Library at Frank Knight (98 Clinton St.) will be dedicated to LoTurco Saturday morning. She retired as a reading specialist from the school and died in December 2022. According to LoTurco’s obituary, “her dearest love was to teach people to read and to hear her read a book to a child would make you fall in love with reading all over again.”
Paula Coffey, the library teacher assistant at Frank Knight, and Mynderse Academy Librarian Amanda Fleig had been considering how to implement a Little Free Library at the Seneca Falls schools; Little Free Libraries are book-sharing boxes where anyone can take — or leave — a book. Open all the time, they aim to remove barriers to book access.
Coffey said she approached the superintendent for permission and last year contacted the Boy Scouts, hoping a troop or Eagle Scout would take on the project and help make her vision a reality. Enter Mynderse Academy senior Tommy Rowley, 17, a member of Troop 88 who late last fall was looking for an Eagle Scout project.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Rowley said. “Kids today are getting more toward technology and bringing the book aspect of childhood. There’s nothing wrong with that.”
His father, Bob Rowley, also liked the idea because “it lives on beyond Tommy. We felt this would be something that would live on going forward.”
“I love the fact that Tommy is doing this, as he and his siblings are students that came to Frank Knight and Cady Stanton,” Coffey wrote in an email, adding she hopes another will be installed at the middle/high school campus in the future.
Coffey noted after a conversation with Frank Knight reading teacher Carleen Mull, the decision was made to dedicate the Little Free Library at Frank Knight to LoTurco.
Tommy contacted the schools with his intentions, found the design he liked online, and, along with his father, began to collect the materials for the two boxes, including three sheets of plywood; lumber 4-by-4s for the posts; primer and paint; and smaller items like caulking, screws and sandpaper. The Rowley family decided to purchase the supplies as their way of giving back to the community through Tommy’s project, Bob Rowley said.
Despite a few hiccups, Tommy said the endeavor has been fun. It did prove challenging to find the correct weather-resistant hinges, and there was one misstep while cutting out the pieces.
Recently, he enlisted several Scouts and their parents to help paint the boxes bright red.
“Everything has been going pretty smoothly,” he said.
Despite some early fears about not being able to finish on time, the project has come together nicely. Tommy encourages other Scouts who may have misgivings about pursuing their Eagle award to go for it.
“If you just put your mind to it, it’s really not that bad,” Tommy said. “Just work hard and stay consistent.”
Bob Rowley said his son has done well leading and managing the project. He noted Coffey initially will stock the two little libraries with children’s and young adult books, and stewards will help keep the boxes full. Community members are welcome to take books as well.
If he were to go back in time, Tommy said he would probably grab a “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book from the Little Free Library if it were there, or his toddler-hood favorite, “Goodnight Moon.” His father said his first choice would be a Dr. Seuss book.
Although Tommy didn’t remember LoTurco, he and his father recognize that many people cared for and were inspired by her. They’re pleased to do their part in keeping her memory alive.
Mull, who worked with LoTurco, said her mentor believed in every person’s ability at any age to learn how to read (she also was active with Literacy Volunteers). She described LoTurco’s teaching style as kind, gentle and very explicit.
“‘Reading is thinking,’ she would always say, ‘so engage the students in the deeper meaning of the text,’” Mull said.