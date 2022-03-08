It took three tries for the Skidmore men’s ice hockey team to beat Hobart College, but Thoroughbreds got it done with a 3-2 win in the New England Hockey Conference semifinal back on Feb. 26.
Since then Hobart’s season has been in limbo. The Statesmen had to wait to find out if their regular-season successes were enough to give them one of the few at-large bids into the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Over a week of waiting came to an end Monday morning as Hobart was given new postseason life as one of four teams in the country to receive an at-large bid.
Their first-round opponent is a familiar foe.
Elmira College, another benefactor of an at-large bid, will travel to Geneva this Saturday to replay one of the best rivalries in the NEHC this year.
Puck drop is scheduled for this Saturday at 7 p.m. in The Cooler. Tickets will be $6 for adults, $4 for students with ID and $3 for children ages 3-11, Children 2 and under get in free.
Hobart (19-5-2) begins its 11th overall appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Statesmen have been selected to seven straight tournaments, the 2019-20 bracket was announced before the pandemic canceled the tournament. It is the longest active streak in the nation. Hobart is 5-9 in NCAA tournament games, reaching the national semifinals in 2006, 2009 and 2019.
The Statesmen and the Soaring Eagles (18-6-2) played twice during the regular season with both contests occurring as a home-away back to back. The then-sixth-ranked Hobart took the first game on the road in Elmira 2-0 before the then-8th-ranked Soaring Eagles took the second leg of the back to back in a 5-4 overtime thriller in Geneva.
Hobart is 30-61-3 against Elmira all time but have the edge in their previous 10 meetings, 7-2-1. Between 1984 and 2003 the Statesmen had one win to 38 losses against Elmira. Since then Hobart has the edge, going 29-23-3.
The winner of Saturday’s game will travel to the top overall seed, Adrian, for a quarterfinal contest on March 19.