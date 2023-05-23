GAFFNEY S.C. — When the NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse tournament started, Penn Yan graduates Ayden Mowry and Dylan Stape faced a gauntlet of highly-ranked opponents as part of the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears.
A flight down to Tampa, Fla., started their NCAA tournament to play No. 11 University of Tampa. A narrow 10-9 win over the Spartans meant a short trip east to Orlando to play a daunting opponent in No. 2-ranked Rollins.
The Bears defeated Rollins 14-8 in the quarterfinal to roll into the semifinal against their conference rival in No. 9 Limestone.
The Bears showed heart and talent, winning 18-11. With the win, the Bears become the first No. 5 seed in D2 tournament history to reach a national title game and did so on the strength of three road wins.
All in all, Mowry, Stape and the Bears have traveled 1,371 miles to win these three road NCAA tournament games and get to the national championship in Philadelphia, which is this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.