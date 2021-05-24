WATKINS GLEN — Genesee Beer and its fans are saluting the troops with free tickets to North America’s premier road racing facility Watkins Glen International. The current Genesee Beer promotion will send 2,000 NYS service members to a race at Watkins Glen International this summer.
Through the end of May, every purchase across Upstate NY and PA of two Genesee family 12-packs or one 30-pack will provide a Watkins Glen International race ticket to an active or reserve service member. Fans looking to thank the troops can pick up Genesee Beer products at participating retailers across Upstate NY and PA.
“We can’t wait to send 2,000 service members to the track for a day of fun this summer!” said Inga Grote-Ebbs, brand director, Genesee Beer. “We are grateful for our service members every day and we want to thank them the Genesee way: with tickets to a great race! We’re excited to continue our partnership with Watkins Glen International and help give back to who we owe the most.”
“Genesee Beer is an incredible partner, and we look forward to hosting their esteemed guests, New York State military members, this summer,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “We can’t think of a better way to say ‘thank you’ than a day spent witnessing the exciting racing action at The Glen.”
This ticket donation is one component of Genesee Beer’s multi-year partnership with Watkins Glen International. Genesee has returned as The Official Beer of The Glen for the 2021 season. Together, Genesee Beer and Watkins Glen International are offering hundreds of fan experiences throughout the racing season including a concert series. Genesee Beer will be available at each event at The Glen and New York State’s largest beer can displays Genesee branding onsite.