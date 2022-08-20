WATKINS GLEN — Chase Elliott is very comfortable racing at Watkins Glen International.
And why not? He won his first race here in 2018 and followed it up with a back-to-back win in 2019. On Saturday, Elliott secured the top qualifying spot in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen with a time of 1:10.47 and a top speed of 125.147 miles per hour.
"My mindset and focus right now is about trying to give us a shot to win tomorrow," Elliott said. "Our goal is to execute a perfect race tomorrow and that's a really hard thing to do and but not impossible. We'll just try to run a good race, stay mistake free, and make the most out of a good qualifying."
The 26-year-old driver from Georgia will look to add a fifth win to his season. Elliott currently sits on top of the NASCAR field with four wins — twice as much as second-place Ross Chastain and Joey Logano — and 882 points.
"We're carrying a lot of throttle, more than I remember," Elliott said on the peed in qualifying. "It's going to be difficult to set up passes and get yourself in position."
He has led for 659 laps so far this season and if it weren't for a pre-race inspection penalty in 2021, he may have won three straight races at The Glen.
But Kyle Larson would not be denied in 2021, and it looks like Elliott and Larson will be locked in a fierce battle from the green flag to checkered. Larson qualified in second place just behind Elliott with a time of 1:10.52 and 125.078 miles per hour.
The historic race course will also play host to the debut of 2007 Formula One world champion Kimi Räikönen. The 42-year-old Finnish driver rolled out the PROJECT91 race car on Saturday and had a decent qualifying debut with a 27th placement out of 39 drivers with a time of 1:11.82 and a top speed of 122.8 mph.
Elloitt noted in his post-qualifying press conference that Sunday's race will be a record for NASCAR. Seven nationalities will be represented on the track. The race will feature drivers from Mexico, Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Finland, England and the United States.
"(Räikönen's car) looks professional, it is professional; he's coming over and he's in a good car," Elliott said. "I just think it's exciting that these guys are coming over and showing interest in what we have going on here. I hope it continues and hope that everybody that is here from other disciplines has a good time this weekend, enjoys themselves, is challenged by it and is excited to do it again."
Sunday's race begins at 3 p.m. on USA Network.