The DIRTcar Sportsman stars completed the first-ever South of the Border Showdown at Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, SC this weekend.
Nick Guererri and Andrew Buff scored wins, with Guererri logging the inaugural win at the oval in a 30-lap opener. He was flirting with a double-down when Buff made the most of a series of restarts, cementing his edge en route to the $3,000 prize in the 51-lap finale.
Buff started third, and took command at the outset when Grant Hilfiger and Willie Milliken swept up the corner and opened the inside line. From there, Guererri stormed to the leader’s back bumper from the 10th spot on the starting grid, and had Kevin Root in tow. Root actually moved to second for a short period, but near the halfway point the trio made contact and Root spun. Several cars collided, and ended his night.
Through the balance, Guererri searched for a way by but came up one spot short. Tire choice was everything, and Buff credited the right selection in his victory before dedicating his win to his grandfather, who passed in the middle of January. Guererri resigned to second, admitting the car was tight but didn’t immediately have a solution to free the car up.
Behind the leaders, Justin Buff rallied to third, clawing through the field for his second podium showing in as many nights. The extended distance took a toll on Justin Buff, and frequent caution periods added to the mental drain. On top of that fatigue, Buff had a broken axle in time trials and started the main 20th. That set the stage for Buff to collect hard charger laurels.
On the opening night, Guererri etched his name in the history books with a win over the Buff brothers and Willie Milliken.
Milliken, who cut his racing teeth in Late Models in the Lake View Motor Speedway orbit, took to the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified well, leading the opening laps after Robert Gage drew a caution on the first tour of the 30-lap main.
He was set to scamper away with the win, but he caught slower traffic near the halfway point and Guererri began stalking the leader. Guererri dove low, and after two laps of wheel-to-wheel dicing, Guererri assumed the point.
Justin and Andrew Buff reeled in the leader, but ran out of time, settling in for second and third, respectively.
Guererri fell back on his Weedsport playbook, saying the oval reminded him a lot of the track that used to be a thorn in his side. He broke through for a win a few years back, and like Weedsport, he stayed along the extreme inside groove and followed it to a win. The notes played well on the new setup; with this being the first race of 2021 for most drivers, Guererri had an untested piece ready for the Lake View events.
Milliken was fourth ahead of fifth-place finisher Ajay Potrzebowski. Kevin Root was next, with Zach Sobotka, Johnny Scarborough, Alan Fink and Jeffrey Prentice in tow. Zach Payne took the opening event’s hard charger award, advancing from 18th to 11th.
Lanes Yamaha inks deal to back Outlaw Speedway Car ShowLane’s Yamaha has signed on to support the 2021 Arnot Mall Car Show, which will include the 2020 season-end awards banquet. The showcase is set for March 27-28.
The event will feature the annual driver autograph session on Saturday afternoon, and then the tire changing competition before the year-end awards celebration at 7:30 pm.
Tickets have been set at $42 a person. They are sold first come, first serve. Checks can be directed to Outlaw Speedway, 1163 Hibbard Road, Horseheads, NY 14845. The track asks drivers receiving prizes attend in proper attire.
Drivers that were eligible for Fall Series Awards already received their awards at the season ending event on October 23, 2020.
Teams looking to show off their rides, or participate in the various events Saturday, are advised to follow along with the Outlaw Speedway website and social media accounts. Details for registration will be made available on those channels. Find those outlets on the web at www.Facebook.com/OutlawSpeedwayLLC/ or www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
Rudolph wins STSS Sunshine Swing ChampionshipThe Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled by Sunoco Modified Sunshine Swing was contested over several days in Florida.
Mike Gular capped the week of racing, peaking at the right time as he scored an $8,000 payday in the finale. An epic third night resulted in Gular’s second career STSS win, and first since October 2018.
While Tyler Siri commanded the early lead, the title contenders were chasing up from deep in the field. Mike Maresca, Stewart Friesen and Erick Rudolph broke into the top 10 by lap 15; out front Gular swept past leader Billy Decker.
The point leading trio continued to surge, with Friesen stalking Gular before the two made contact on lap 26. The resulting melee left Friesen walking away from a roll-over. A flurry of yellows broke to allow the final 16 laps run without interruption. Decker took the lead on lap 32, and then Gular tried the high groove and powered back to the lead on lap 44. Decker wouldn’t go quietly; the pair dueled door-to-door before Gular could close the deal and lead to the checkers. Behind them, Rudolph charged to second and secured his standing as the Sunshine Swing champion. Decker was third ahead of Siri and Matt Sheppard.
Stephen Kemery won the Sportsman finale, and with it, took the championship. Addison Bowman raced to second ahead of Craig Whitmoyer, Kyle Smith and Ryan Heim.
Stewart Friesen won his first feature at Bubba Raceway Park in the second night of action; his third with the Short Track Super Series in Florida. He and Erick Rudolph marched to the front, enduring a series of caution periods. Once out front, they swapped the lead between yellow light slow-downs; Friesen forged the final exchange on lap 28 in the 40-lap main, a move worth $6,000.
Erick Rudolph’s win in the series opener marked the 100th race contested in Short Track Super Series Modified history, dating back to April 6, 2014. Rudolph and Stewart Freisen hosted a torrid battle, swapping the top spot multiple times. After leading the opening three laps, Friesen took command for the next two, with Rudolph re-establishing through the 17th tour before Friesen went in front again. He captured the halfway bonus, and held on through lap 25 when Rudolph moved to the point for the final time. Matt Sheppard rallied to take second from Friesen, and Friesen held third ahead of Max McLaughlin and Michael Marseca. Danny Johnson and Tyler Siri were also in the feature field. The 35-lap main paid $5,000 to win.
