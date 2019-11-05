Kevin Ridley and Jackson Gill visited victory lane during the Driven Racing Oil World Short Track Championship, at The Dirt Track at Charlotte this past weekend.
In all, there were 13 contested features and another quartet of invitation-only mains that paired more than 400 entries.
Gill won his second straight VP Fuels Sportsman Modified Feature. He scored the win in a tight battle, moving then-leader Garrison Krentz out of the way in the waning laps to get the point and the win. Robert Bublak followed through to second ahead of Krentz.
Kyle Inman was an early force, jumping to the point early before a flurry of flat tires slowed the pace. He then succumbed himself to a flat tire.
The ensuing three-horse race for the lead was decided on the final lap; Krentz passed Gill with two to go and then Gill retook the lead before they reached the checkers. Locally, Matt Janzcuk was fifth, with Kevin Root and Tyler Corcoran following in seventh and eighth. Matt Guererri was 12th. Inpan was scored 19th. Root passed 16 entries to earn the race’s hard charger honors.
Ridley won the 15-lap DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Invitational, recovering from a hard wreck in the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified 30-lapper. Ridley poked his nose out front, and then shrugged off Root and Derrick McGrew to win. Jessica Power and Gill filled the top five, with Inman, Krentz, Richard Murtagh, Guererri, and Jeff Taylor rounding out the top 10.
Luke Horning took the Pro Stock 30. Horning took home a well-earned $3,000 as Jay Casey was working him over hard in the final third of the race. Horning even pushed over the cushion at once point, but had enough motor to hold off Casey. Pete Stefanski was third with Jocelyn Roy and Kenneth Martin filling the top five. Jason Meltz and Rob Yetman were next. Stefanski passed seven cars to earn the division’s hard charger honors.
Scott Townslee won the 15-lap DIRTcar Pro Stock invitational. Like Ridley, Townslee wrecked in the 25-lap feature held prior to the invitational, and after a team effort, Townslee ended his weekend with a win. Jay Casey was chasing hard, but Townslee held on. Rick Duslak was third ahead of Mar Lalonde and Robert Bublack.
Mike Fowler was named the VP Racing Fuels DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman Modified Sportsman of the Year, while Casey was recognized as the Racertents.com DIRTcar Northeast Pro Stock Sportsman of the Year.
In the Pro Late Model ranks, Michael Brown collected the $4,000 win. He is the first driver to win back-to-back features in World Short Track Championships action. Nick Hoffman was triumphant on the UMP Modified’s big stage for the third time in his career, leading all 25 laps. He won the UMP Invitational last year, and earned the UMP Championship.
Billy Rushton scored a win in the Chevy Performance 602 Late Models. Mitch Duvall won the Crate Sportsman feature while Jeff Parsons turned back three different attackers to collect the $1,500 Hoosier Tire Pro Modified main. Brayden Pruitt became the first woman to win at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, taking the 20-lap Mini Stock Feature over Matt Gilbert. Hornet wins went to Paul Clayton, Eddie McGrew, Chase Webb, Joe Kell and Payne Pickles.
World Finals are this weekendThe 13th annual Can-Am World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway will put an exclamation point on the end of the 2019 season, capping the touring action for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and the Super DIRTcar Series on Nov. 7-9.
Racing opens Thursday with hot laps and qualifying for the sprint cars and late models, and then the heat races for the Modifieds. Heats will be conducted for both Modified programs at once, with the features running alongside the World of Outlaws two premier divisions in full programs scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Championships will be awarded Saturday, and then off-track celebrations continue at the Great Wolf Lodge, with everything being streamed live on DIRTVision.com.
For the Modifieds, the two features carry major title implications. Matt Sheppard, who has won eight times this year, goes into the event poised to win his eighth Super DIRTCar Series title, and fifth straight. He holds an eight-point lead over Mat Williamson, 2,071 to 2,065.
On the Sprint Car side of things, Brad Sweet leads Donny Schatz by a thin eight points, as well. Schatz is chasing his 11th career WoO Sprints Championship and sixth straight while Sweet is seeking his first. The pair have each finished outside the top 10 just seven times in 70 starts, with Schatz posting 46 top fives and Sweet posting 45. Sweet, regardless of the individual winners, will cap 2019 with the most wins on tour. This is the first time in seven years that Schatz didn’t post the most wins. In the event of a tie, the champion is decided on wins.
Schatz has at least one win at The Dirt Track since 2015 and 12 total dating back to 2000, and Sweet has yet to win there. Schatz has also gained points each of the last three World Finals events, besting Sweet head-to-head by 8 points in 2018, and 36 points in both 2017 and 2016.
On the Late Model side, Brandon Sheppard has a virtually untouchable 320 point lead over Chase Junghans, and will be crowned champion for a second time, in a dominant season.
Sheppard has logged 36 straight top fives, and have been outside the top 10 only once. Sheppard has a crack at history — where he’s already won three times — to post a record-setting 19th win this year. Sheppard is winless in his last six starts, the longest “dry spell” of the year. The title run is the second featuring Brandon Sheppard and Mark Richards as a team, and will be the sixth in 18 seasons as a car owner for Richards. He has won three of the last four with two different drivers. It is Richard’s son, Josh, who holds the top mark for 18 wins in a season.
Tickets are available for the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte online at worldofoutlawsworldfinals.com. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Action will be aired live on DIRTVision.com.
Sheppard locks up SSTS South Title and Grand ChampionshipBy finishing seventh at Georgetown Speedway’s Mid-Atlantic Championships in Delaware, Matt Sheppard won the Insinger Performance Grand Championship. Sheppard won the Short Track Super Series North and South Region Championships, and the American Racer Cup, and collected $57,500 in prize money.
Sheppard needed to only take the green at Georgetown, and made the feature field through a last-chance qualifier race. From there, he stormed up to seventh behind winner Jordan Watson.
Billy Pauch Jr. lost an engine on lap 20, and following a series of restart attempts, Larry Wight tangled with Craig VonDohren. The pair suffered rear end failures in the exchange, and Friesen was suddenly leading. Friesen elected to restart on the inside line, and Watson moved to the lead off the high groove. Watson commanded the pace until catching lapped traffic.
Friesen then reeled in the leader and made a move to the point with six to go. Friesen saw the parallel flags, signaling two to go, and the fuel cell ran dry. Watson took over and completed the final circuits in the lead. Mike Gular was second, followed by Rick Laubach, Brandon Grosso and Jeff Strunk. David VanHorn was next, followed by event Hard Charger award winner Sheppard.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears each Tuesday from April through October, and every other Tuesday from November through March. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or smashedempirefilms@gmail.com