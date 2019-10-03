NAPLES — The Naples Open Studio Trail will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6 at 12 locations around Canandaigua Lake, centered in Naples.
Seven new artists have joined the annual free self-guided art tour, making a total of 16.
Glass blower Leon Applebaum is returning to the trail; his son Eli will also be showing work at their studio. The Applebaums are joined by Lauren Hirsh, mixed media; Thomas MacAllister, woodworking; and Judy Voss, denim textiles, on locations along the trail. Guest artists include Joanne Schwallie, artisanal bath and body products; Mike Griffin, ceramics; and Paul Mitchell, photography.
Participating artists work in oils, acrylics, ceramics, metal, wood, fabric, herbs, pastels, and clay, to create paintings, sculpture, wearables, furniture, jewelry, photography, natural soaps and moisturizers, housewares, etc. Demonstrations are presented throughout the two-day event.
Each of these artists will show and sell their work in one of the Trail Artist’s studios, galleries, or homes.
For more information, call (585) 967-3348 or visit naplesopenstudio trail.com.
A downloadable map is available at naplesopenstudiotrail.com.
A brochure also is available upon request.