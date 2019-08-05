WATKINS GLEN — Racing on a road course can be challenging for a young, inexperienced driver. Despite only be 23 years old, Chase Elliott has proven that he isn’t a young, inexperienced driver.
After claiming his first ever Monster Energy Series win at Watkins Glen International last year, Elliott put on a dominating performance on Sunday afternoon to claim his second straight GoBowling.com at The Glen.
He lead 80 of the 90 laps and won all three stages of the race.
“Very wild,” Elliott said following the race. “I’ve never been so far from home and felt like I was at my house. We had such a fast NAPA Camaro, and these guys called a great race. I just stayed mistake free, and Martin (Truex Jr.) was a little quicker I felt like those last two runs.
“The track position was king, and I didn’t mess up into turn one this time — so that was good. Just a huge thanks to everybody that makes that happen.”
In his win last year Elliott had to hold off Truex Jr. by conserving fuel towards the finish. This year he had to hold off the same driver with the fears of a flat tire, and a lot further to go.
“I felt like Martin was closer to us this year than he was last year in the closing laps, so that was a little different,” Elliott added. “Obviously wanting to get that first win was a big deal too. So it’s tough.
“Heck I thought it felt the exact same, and he was a little faster than I was — and I was just trying not to mess up. If I had messed up in turn one like I did last year, I think he’d have got me. I think he was close enough to do it. Luckily I had a fast enough car to stay out front.”
Elliott and the rest of his team have had rough stretch over the past six weeks. With this win, he hopes it’ll propel them over the next stretch of races and get them ready for a deep playoff push.
“The past month and a half has been awful,” Elliott said. “We’ve had fast cars at times and it wasn’t just a complete lack of speed. To have a weekend that wasn’t as poor as the last six have been was really nice, and then the way we did it I think was the biggest thing.”
Elliott also claimed the pole position and felt like this was the best weekend he has had in his young career.
“We’ve never had a weekend like that in my career showing up,” he said, “qualifying on the pole and leading the most laps and win the race. That’s the kind of effort you want to have, and that’s the kind of team and the kind of effort you have to put on occasionally and often to compete with these guys that you’re going to have to beat in this deal.”
Kyle Busch was ousted by his brother Kurt for a top 10 finish. However, with four races remaining before the post season begins — he still leads the Monster Energy Series with 851 points.
