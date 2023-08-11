UNION SPRINGS — The Cayuga Nation now has four Class II gaming facilities with today’’s grand opening of Lakeside Entertainment 4 at 271 Cayuga St. in this Cayuga County village.
The new casino joins another already in operation at 271 Cayuga St., along with facilities at 2552 Route 89 and 126 E. Bayard St. in Seneca Falls.
Class II gaming is defined as the game of chance commonly known as bingo, which may include the use of electronic, computer or other technological aids, that is played in the same location as bingo, pull tabs, punch boards, tip jars, instant bingo, or other games similar to bingo.
“We are thrilled to unveil our latest venture, Lakeside Entertainment 4, which represents the progress of our people,” Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown said. “With this new establishment, we aim to not only provide an exceptional entertainment experience for our customers, but also to foster economic development and improve the quality of life for our citizens and community members.”
The new casino features 128 gaming machines, making Lakeside Entertainment 4 the largest of the Nation’s casino. The Nation partnered with Everi Gaming to provide a wide array of gaming options.
Halftown said Cayuga citizens and non-Nation members can apply for jobs at any of the casinos.