FARMINGTON — Racing officials at Finger Lakes & Gaming and Racetrack hope the third time is the charm when it comes to entries for the New York Oaks, which is now scheduled for Sept. 11.
A staple of the stakes season at Finger Lakes, the $75,000 New York Oaks for 3-year-old New York bred fillies has twice failed to fill when entries were taken for the original date of July 24 as well as the following week.
The hope is that the September date for the mile and 1/16th race will be a better fit on stable calendars, since the Saratoga meet will have concluded.
“We’re going to give it one last go,” said Racing Secretary Jerry Richards. “The New York Oaks is an important race for us on our stakes schedule and we’re hoping now that Saratoga has closed down for their season, we’ll get a few more entries to make the race go.”
The Sept. 11 card also will feature the third leg of the innovative North Warning Claiming Series of extended distance races.
This leg will be for $8,000 claimers and will be run at a mile and a quarter, with a purse of $20,000. There will be a $300 starting fee for horses that did not start in at least one of the first two legs.
The top four finishers in each leg earn points, with the highest point earners returning for the $25,000 (guaranteed) finale on Oct. 23. The North Warning Series finale will be run at a mile and 11/16ths.
There is no claiming in the finale of the series, which is named for North Warning, a tireless competitor on the Finger Lakes oval in the 1990s who holds track records for a mile and 3/8ths and a mile and 5/8ths.
Entries for the New York Oaks and North Warning Claiming Series will be taken on Sept. 4. For questions pertaining to entries, contact the race office (585-924-3232, ext. 271).