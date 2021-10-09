NEWARK — On Oct. 1, ten members of the Newark Garden Club assembled at Central Park to present their annual Civic Beautification Award to local recipients. Each year, the club encourages civic pride in the village by publicly recognizing a community local business or organization which has created an outstanding horticultural display.
This year, the civic award was presented to South End Markets. Sue Brey accepted the award for Andy and Denise Bodine, owners of South End Markets. Sue is employed at the Liquor Store and takes care of the flowers.
The Newark Garden Club is currently seeking new members who enjoy gardening with like-minded people, and welcome folks to join their next meeting on Nov. 5 at Park Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. For more information, call (315) 331-2233.