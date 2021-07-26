GENEVA — Although there appears to be no severe injuries, 10 people — eight of them pedestrians — were taken to hospitals following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on Route 14 in the Glass Factory Bay area in the town of Geneva.
Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. when a northbound vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle turning left into a driveway. The northbound vehicle then hit the pedestrians.
By the Times’ presstime Monday night, Henderson did not have knowledge on why that many pedestrians were on the side of the road. He did say one pregnant female, as a precaution, was taken by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
A Mercy Flight Central helicopter was put on standby but was not needed. Nine of the patients were taken by area ambulances to Strong, while one was taken to Geneva General Hospital.