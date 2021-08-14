GENEVA — The morning of July 31 offered sun and cool temperatures – in other words, perfect for the more than 230 runners, walkers and crawlers who participated in the 13th annual Cubby Chase 10K, 5K and Color Mile Run at the Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning.
This year’s race was a hybrid event, with about 15 people joining the fun virtually. New this year was a Decorated Stroller Parade, which allowed the littlest athletes an opportunity to be a part of this family event.
Thanks to many sponsors and donors, the race netted more than $7,000, with all proceeds earmarked for a new toddler playground for children 18 months to 3 year olds at the Dooley Center. This event capped off a years-long fundraising effort for the project, with plans now being made to finalize the design and install the new playground.
Prindle Family Dentistry, a longtime center supporter, topped the sponsor list at the $1,000 Diamond level. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Finger Lakes Partners Insurance, Generations Bank, Katie Principio, Seneca Meadows and Wegmans of Geneva were $500 Silver Sponsors. Barrett Marine, Goulds Pumps ITT, LM Sessler Excavating & Wrecking, North Street Pharmacy and Brian Sklar represented the $250 Bronze Sponsors. Rounding out the sponsors were $100 Cubby Friends Community Bank, Julie Kingery, Lyons National Bank, Michelle Raymond, Mull Funeral Home and Port’s Café.
Cash prizes were awarded to the top finishers. In the 10K race, Aaron Nobles of Rochester won the men’s race in 34 minutes, 35 seconds, while Heather May of Geneva was the fastest woman in 42:55. In the 5K event, Tim Stahlnecker of Waterloo finished first in 16:31, while Kelly Jordan-Uline of Rochester was first among women in 20:39.
Visit www.flhealth.org/assets/documents/community/cubby-chase-10k5k-results.pdf to see the full results.
Many Finger Lakes Health employees from various departments helped the event come off without a hitch, and several community volunteers assisted with course monitoring, registration, hospitality, setup and cleanup. Boulevard Produce, Freihofer, Geneva Club Beverage, KanPak and US Foods provided in-kind donations of food and water.
Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning serves employees of Finger Lakes Health and residents of the community. Programs include infant care through after-school care for children 6 weeks old through sixth grade.
The center is licensed by the state Department of Social Services and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children for exceeding standards in early childhood education.