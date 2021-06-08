NEWARK — Newark High School seniors reached an important milestone in the waning days of their high school careers May 26, making the signature presentations of their NHS Capstone Project requirements to graduate.
Presentations were made by approximately 140 NHS students during several 30-minute sessions in classrooms throughout the high school.
The Capstone Project is made up of several components. The Class of 2021 was the fifth class to be required to successfully complete all of them in order to graduate. The components:
• Volunteer community service hours.
• Healthy choice journal entries about involvement in various extracurricular activities and about things they learned in health classes.
• A two- to three-page paper in 10th grade espousing both sides of an argument and a conclusion.
• A four- to five-page senior research paper.
• Presenting their Capstone project in front of a four- or five-person NHS or Newark Middle School faculty panel.
The approximately 10-minute presentations on a smart board typically included pictures of the student; a favorite quote or two; insights about their high school experience; an explanation about and findings of their 12th-grade research paper; and discussion about their future plans.
“It’s been a challenging school year for our students due to the pandemic. It was awesome to see our seniors rise to the occasion and successfully share their presentations,” said Capstone coordinator Katie Ganter, who also teaches 11th- and 12th-grade English and public speaking. “I love seeing how proud they are of themselves when they are done. This year in particular, many staff members commented on how open and honest the students were, and how that made the presentations even more meaningful.”