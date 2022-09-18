WILLIAMSON — State police charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder after they said he stabbed a 19-year-old who later died at Strong Memorial Hospital.
The incident occurred Sept. 16 at about 7:45 p.m. at 4949 Ridge Road, which is a building that has four apartments. Troopers are not releasing the names of either the victim or the accused teen.
Troopers said they were called to the Ridge Road address for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they learned the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen and was flown by Mercy Flight to the Rochester hospital.
After finding the 17-year-old, the teen was taken to Rochester General Hospital for evaluation. When he was released, he was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.
He was arraigned in youth court and ordered to the Hillbrook Juvenille Detention Center without bail.
The investigation is continuing. There was no information released regarding if the two teens knew each other or what may have lead up to the stabbing. Second-degree burglary means unlawful entry in an occupied building.