WATERLOO — The 178th annual Seneca County Fair kicks off a four-day run Wednesday (July 20) at the county fairgrounds on Swift Street.
Sponsored by the Seneca County Agricultural Society, the fair will feature numerous 4-H-judged contests for swine, livestock, rabbits and goats; food; homemade items; a midway featuring rides and games; and exhibits on county agriculture in the Floral Hall Education Center.
There will be a tribute to Maple Grove Speedway in Floral Hall each day, highlighted by historical documents and restored modified stock cars that raced at the popular track on Saturday nights for three decades.
Other highlights:
• A donkey basketball game at 7 p.m. Thursday. (July 21)
• A garden tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. July 22.
• Demolition derbies Wednesday (July 20) and July 23 in front of the grandstand.
• Music by Dean’s List at 7 p.m. Thursday (July 21) and Double Chase at 6:30 p.m. July 22.
• Kids Day is July 23.
Fireworks sponsored by Seneca Meadows Inc. are planned for 9:30 p.m. July 22.
Admission is free and one-price ride tickets available. Individuals are asked not to bring pet dogs to the fair.
On Wednesday, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County will sponsor an opening-night reception from 5-7 p.m. in Floral Hall. People can sample local produce, foods, wines, grape juice, and milkshakes; view 4-H youth projects submitted for judging; and get information on services and programs offered by Cooperative Extension.
For more information, go to www.senecacountyfairny.com.