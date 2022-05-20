CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua is known as The Chosen Place, a translation of the Indian word Konondaigua that later became Canandaigua.
In November 1794, this community on the north end of Canandaigua Lake was picked to be the location of negotiations for a treaty between the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy, or Haudenosaunee, and the new American government.
The United States had just won its independence from Great Britain in the Revolutionary War. The Six Nations either sided with the British, sided with the colonists or remained neutral in that war.
After the war, the Six Nations were fearful they would be forced from their ancestral lands in upstate New York by the new government. They planned to go to war with the new government, if necessary, to protect their lands.
President George Washington did not want that to happen and arranged for peace talks with the Haudenosaunee. Col. Timothy Pickering and Gen. Israel Chapin were assigned by Washington to set up the treaty talks; they chose the north end of Canandaigua Lake, roughly a midway point of the Six Nations territory in upstate New York.
The resulting Treaty of Canandaigua became one of the most important documents in state history as the fledgling American government under President Washington looked to establish peace and friendship with Native Americans in upstate New York.
The treaty was signed Nov. 11, 1794, by sachems representing the Grand Council of the Iroquois Confederacy, which included the Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Mohawk and Tuscarora tribes. The American government signers were Pickering, the official agent of President Washington and later Secretary of State, with Chapin as witness.
The Pickering and Chapin names are prominent in Canandaigua today.
Historians say the Six Nations sent 1,600 representatives to the treaty council. The Seneca Nation alone was represented by a group of 800.
The Senecas invited a delegation of Quakers from Philadelphia to attend. Historians said they believed the Quakers were a “trustworthy, peaceful people” who could read English and help ensure fair negotiations.
The treaty established peace and friendship between the Six Nations and United States, which then was made up of the 13 original colonies. It also affirmed land rights for the Six Nations in western New York that had been given up by the Fort Stanwix Treaties with the British a decade earlier.
Negotiated at Fort Stanwix near today’s city of Rome, the treaties ceded Iroquois Confederacy land in what is now western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia and western New York, opening up vast tracts of land west of the Appalachian Mountains to White settlements.
The Treaty of Canandaigua also recognized the sovereignty of the Six Nations to govern and set laws as individual nations. There have been violations of the treaty over the years, but it has never been broken and is still recognized by the Six Nations and the United States.
As part of its continued observance of the Treaty of Canandaigua, the United States provides $4,500 per year for the annual distribution of cloth for the Six Nations as an affirmation of the obligations of the United States contained in the treaty. And, every year on Nov. 11, the treaty is celebrated with an event on the lawn of the Ontario County Courthouse, where a commemorative stone and plaque recognizes the treaty.
The Cayuga Nation consisted of some 3 million acres of land from Lake Ontario on the north to the Pennsylvania border on the south, Syracuse on the east, and Geneva on the west. Major Cayuga settlements were near Cayuga Lake in what is now Cayuga and Seneca counties.
For the Cayugas, the treaty gave the tribe 64,015 acres of land around the north end of Cayuga Lake, in Seneca and Cayuga counties, as a permanent reservation they could only sell to the United States. It is the basis for the Cayugas’ ongoing claim that the original 64,015 acres is an intact sovereign reservation.
Federally recognized Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown and Sachem Samuel George don’t agree on much when it comes to tribal issues, but the one thing they are unified about is the importance of the Treaty of Canandaigua. George mentioned it several times in a recent address to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, bringing a wampum belt to symbolize the bond of the treaty between the federal government and Cayugas.
“The Cayuga Nation recognizes that today we share certain of our treaty lands with other landowners and that there is state and local authority governing those lands,” Halftown said. “As was the goal when the Cayuga Nation entered the Treaty of Canandaigua, we look to live in peace with our neighbors, including those on our treaty lands, but peace is a two-way street. Just as the Cayuga Nation recognizes the rights of other landowners on the Cayuga Nation’s treaty lands, those other landowners and the associated state and local governments must recognize and respect the Cayuga Nation’s sovereign rights.”
To this day, Halftown said the Nation is lawfully entitled to exercise its long standing independent sovereign authority on treaty lands, “particularly those which the Cayuga Nation lawfully repurchased as part of our federally recognized reservation and Cayuga territory.” He said the Nation has the right to conduct gaming and sell products, free from state and local regulation and taxation, within its treaty land boundaries. Halftown said Nation lands are not subject to state and local real estate taxes, even as a matter of state law.
“If these rights of the Cayuga Nation are recognized and respected, the Cayuga Nation equally will respect the rights and privileges of its neighbors and work in harmony to advance the interests of all our neighbors living on or near the Cayuga Nation’s treaty lands,” Halftown said. “The Treaty of Canandaigua remains essential today to preserve the very identity of the Cayuga Nation and our people. We were present on these lands long before European settlers, and we are entitled to preserve our identity. If the Cayuga Nation has nowhere to be, nowhere to exist as a single independent Indian Nation, we will cease to exist as an independent sovereign Indian nation.”
Cayuga officials claim the Treaty of Canandaigua not only established a permanent and firm friendship among the Cayuga Nation, the United States and other Six Nations tribes, it guaranteed the 64,015 acres would be for their free use, and enjoyment of those lands and could not be taken by any other party in a transaction without specific approval of Congress.
Lawyers for the Nation filed an historic 1980 land claim demanding the return of the 64,015 acres. A federal district court ruled in 2003 that the claim was valid, and the state violated the treaty and the 1790 Indian Non-Intercourse Act by buying the land in 1795 and 1807 transactions. However, a federal appeals court overruled the lower-court decision, saying the claim had been filed too late. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to accept an appeal of that ruling.
Since then, the Nation has bought roughly 1,250 acres of land in the original reservation area from willing sellers.