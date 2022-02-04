CANANDAIGUA — Jeff Kidd had this to say after his son, Linkyn James Kidd, was born 2-2-22 at 2:22 p.m.: “What can I say? We love to make dramatic entrances.”
Kidd and his fiancée, Morgan Christler, welcomed their son Wednesday afternoon at the birthing center at F.F. Thompson Hospital — and 2’s were wild, to say the least.
It actually was a day the Stanley couple didn’t think they were going to have a baby.
Kidd said he and Christler were going for what they thought was her 36-week doctor’s appointment when she was advised to go to the hospital because she had preeclampsia, a condition formerly known as toxemia.
“She and the baby had always measured big, and they really couldn’t get a good measurement,” Jeff said. “They thought she was 36 or 37 weeks pregnant, but they figured out she was really almost 39 weeks.”
Christler, who works at Canandaigua Ambulance, wasn’t sure she was going to have the baby right then, so she dropped Kidd off at home and went to the hospital.
“Then she called me and said I’d better get there,” Jeff said.
Christler, who also had high blood pressure, was scheduled for an emergency C-section.
Linkyn weighed 7 pounds and was 18½ inches long. Mom and baby were doing fine at the hospital Thursday, Jeff reported.
Baby Linkyn has five older siblings: Christler’s daughters, Shaylynn, 10, and Mazlyn, 6, and Kidd’s children, Dawn, 15, Jackson, 8, and Winnie, 6. All of them were thrilled with the date and time coincidence of his birth.
Kidd said because the children have different last names, they wanted Linkyn to have “yn” at the end of his name to connect him with Christler’s girls.
Kidd and Christler are Midlakes High School graduates. He is a video engineer and technician at Finger Lakes Community College in the Communications and New Media program.
“We just want to thank the staff at the birthing center,” Jeff said. “Everything just went really well.”