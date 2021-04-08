SENECA FALLS — Stu Peenstra has seen plenty of change in his nearly 25 years as a police officer but nothing compared to what he and his colleagues saw in 2020.
“There has never been a more challenging time for policing. Last year brought us some unforeseen issues — a global pandemic, riots, police reformation, defunding the police, demands for transparency, accountability, de-escalation, bail reform, and additional mandatory training,” the Seneca Falls police chief said. “The fact of the matter is that we are dealing with increasing demands.”
Peenstra covers some of those topics in the Seneca Falls Police Department’s annual report, which he recently sent to the media. It also includes a list of staff members, statistics, and goals and objectives.
Last year, the police department worked with Seneca County Mental Health for monthly crisis intervention meetings and training to improve police encounters with people who have mental illness. That training continues.
Seneca Falls police made 378 arrests last year, down slightly from the 401 made in 2019. The 2020 arrests resulted in 536 criminal charges, including 57 felonies.
After 2,603 traffic stops in 2019, that number dropped to 1,675 last year. The reason was simple.
“It was related to covid,” Peenstra said. “We tried to limit close contact as much as possible. Officers were letting some of the smaller traffic infractions go.”
Due to fewer people driving, motor-vehicle accidents in the town dropped from 440 in 2019 to 347 last year. There were no fatal accidents.
One area of increase was domestic violence incidents, from 280 in 2019 to 307 last year. Most police agencies across the state and country saw a jump in those incidents last year.
Another department goal met last year was setting up a safe zone at the police station for people completing an internet transaction. The area is seen by cameras and well lit at night.
Peenstra added that another goal of his for 2020, a paperless sex offender registry, is still in progress.
The report also covers the department’s social media presence, school resource officer program, and community initiatives. Peenstra noted that Officer Thomas Cleere was named the department’s officer of the year and STOP-DWI officer of the year, while Officer Logan Burgdorf received the excellence in police service award.
Peenstra, who started his law enforcement career in 1997 and went to the SFPD a year later, has embraced some of the changes but not others.
“I look back to when I started and to the point of my career today. Some of these changes are for the better and some are worse, such as bail reform. I am not a fan of that and I don’t think I ever will be. It jeopardizes the safety of citizens,” he said. “That said, I think it’s still the best job in the world, I have a passion for it, and am super proud of our officers and our supervisors. The backbone in every agency is supervision, such as the sergeants and others. If you don’t have a strong supervisory staff, you will not have a good police agency.”