GENEVA — City Manager Sage Gerling summed up last year pretty succinctly in her State of the City presentation to City Council last week.
“2020 was a really hard year,” she said. “We all went through a lot.”
That included city government, which had to take measures to deal with COVID-19 lockdowns that included reduced staffing at City Hall and other departments and virtual public meetings, all the while taking steps to reduce expenses amid anticipated revenue shortfalls caused by pandemic-induced economic slowdown.
However, while hardly a winning year financially, the damage is not nearly as bad as anticipated, reported Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers Council’s at the first of two council retreat sessions last week.
While the year started off like any other, it wasn’t long before the city saw revenues such as sales and occupancy taxes dropping. Measures were taken to address the anticipated bleeding with a freeze on hiring and discretionary spending for all departments.
“Every single department came in under budget for the year,” Blowers said.
The only “department” to rise was city attorney fees, which were up $56,000, the result of contracting with outside attorneys for some legal issues, said Blowers. There is no city attorney department. The city contracts with Midey, Mirras & Ricci for legal services.
At the end of 2020, the city posted a deficit of $424,666, which, while sounding bad, is far better than the $1 million or $2 million shortfall anticipated early on.
“We are happy with those numbers,” said Blowers.
Consider one of the city’s primary sources of revenue: sales tax. Instead of a projected 25% drop in revenue, it was just 2 percent below the $3.6 million anticipated for 2020, or about $69,000 less, “which is really amazing,” said Blowers. “People were still spending money in the county.”
There’s other good news as well. It’s likely that the anticipated 20% cut in state aid will be more like 5%, said Blowers. The city budgeted $1.9 million and is expecting a little over $1.8 million.
Other revenues were about as bad as expected. The occupancy tax revenues, projected at $270,000 for 2020, took a tumble with the lodging industry hit hard by a big drop in visitors to the region because of the pandemic. Revenues came in at just north of $137,000, a $133,000 shortfall from what was anticipated.
In all, the city’s general fund balance going into 2021 was nearly $1.9 million, compared to a target balance of nearly $2.5 million, Blowers reported.
As for the city’s two other budgets, the water and sewer fund, the news was mixed. The sewer fund posted a $158,299 surplus, while the water fund ran a $409,289 deficit.
Blowers said all three fund balances must be built back up, most notably the water fund.