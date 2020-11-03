ABBREVIATION CHART
C-Conservative
D-Democrat
I-Independence
L-Libertarian
R-Republican
SAM-Serve America Movement
v-vacancy
WF-Working Families
——
2020 Election Results
(all numbers and outcomes are unofficial)
UNITED STATES
President / Vice President (as of 9:24 a.m. Nov. 4)
Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris-D-WF, 69,479,320
Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence-R-C, 67,063,696
Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy Cohen-L, 1,577,097
Other Candidates, 350,475
Howie Hawkins / Angela Nicole Walker-Green, 314,950
House of Representatives
23rd District (506 of 526 districts reporting)
Tom Reed-R-C-I, 160,131
Tracy Mitrano-D-WF, 90,959
Andrew M. Kolstee-L, 2,893
24th District (681 of 681 districts reporting)
John Katko-R-C-I, 155,830
Dana Balter-D, 100,728
Steven Williams-WF, 9,835
27th District (572 of 580 districts reporting)
Chris Jacobs-R-C-I, 168,640
Nathan D. McMurray-D-WF, 77,719
Duane J. Whitmer-L, 3,503
NEW YORK STATE
State Supreme Court Justice
7th Judicial District (4 seats)
(1,246 of 1,268 districts reporting)
Stephen K. Lindley-D, 379,088
Dan Doyle-R-C-I-WF, 258,824
Sam L. Valleriani-R-C-I-WF, 247,242
Vince Dinolfo-R-C-I, 246,078
Julie A. Cianca-D-WF, 183,408
Gino M. Nitti-D, 162,401
William T. Gargan-D-R-C-I-WF, 151,043
Senate
54th District (297 of 297 districts reporting)
Pamela A. Helming-R-C-I-SAM, 78,138
Shauna O’Toole-D, 35,681
55th District (335 of 335 districts reporting)
Samra G. Brouk-D-WF, 59,560
Christopher M. Missick-R-C-I-SAM, 54,504
58th District (227 of 247 districts reporting)
Thomas F. O’Mara-R-C-I, 61,743
Leslie Danks Burke-D-WF-SAM, 38,561
Assembly
130th District (161 of 161 districts reporting)
Brian Manktelow-R-C-I, 35,967
Scott Comegys-D-SAM, 13,230
131st District (111 of 111 districts reporting)
Jeff L. Gallahan-R-C , 32,693
Matthew Miller-D, 20,288
Cynthia L. Wade-SAM, 940
132nd District (94 of 112 districts reporting)
Philip A. Palmesano-R-C-I, 42,101
Note: No statewide ballot measures in 2020
ONTARIO COUNTY (92 of 92 districts reporting)
Municipalities
BRISTOL
Town Justice
Frank Beretta-R, 856
EAST BLOOMFIELD
Town Justice
Robert C. Montgomery III-R, 1,312
GENEVA
City Judge
Elisabeth Lisa Toole-R-C-I, 2,713
GORHAM
Town Justice
Kathleen S. Schwartz-R, 1,438
HOPEWELL
Town Justice
April E. Gottler-R, 962
MANCHESTER
Town Justice
No candidate on ballot / total write-in votes, 293
RICHMOND
v-Town Council
Elizabeth Yockel-D, 749
SENECA
Town Clerk
Haley S. Eagley-R, 957
SOUTH BRISTOL
Town Justice
William J. Welch Jr.-R, 626
VICTOR
Town Justice
William F. Kocher-R-C-I, 6,143
SENECA COUNTY (27 of 27 districts reporting)
Countywide
Clerk
Tina Lotz-R-C-I, 8,893
Melissa Brand Brown-D-People for Change, 3,674
Municipalities
LODI
Town Justice
Louis Van Cleef-R, 1,110 (includes Ovid votes)
OVID
Town Justice
Louis Van Cleef-R, 1,110 (includes Lodi votes)
v-Town Council
John Hubbard-R, 642
ROMULUS
v-Town Council
Melody Collinsworth-R, 586
SENECA FALLS
Town Justice
Tom P. Ellis Sr.-R, 1,727
Steve Kelley-D-Equal Justice, 1,657
VARICK
v-Town Council
Ricky McCulloch-R-C-I, 445
Katherine Potter-D-People for Change, 176
WAYNE COUNTY (134 of 134 districts reporting)
Judge
John B. Nesbitt-R-C, 30,040
Coroner
Keith D. Benjamin-R-C, 29,689
Municipalities
BUTLER
Town Justice
John Jake Dates II-R-C, 538
CLYDE
Village Mayor
Jerry Fremouw-D-R, 652
Village Trustee (2 seats)
Roland Kanaley-D-R, 557
Michele Nicoletta-R-Michele Nicoletta, 360
JoAnn M. Salerno-D-Eyes To The Future Rising From Ash, 309
John Jackson-Eyes To The Future Rising From Ash, 126
MACEDON
v-Town Supervisor
Kim V. Leonard-R, 2,915
v-Town Council
Richard N. Roets-R, 2,240
Deborah Napolitano-D, 1,310
NEWARK
Village Trustee (2 seats)
Emily Howard-R, 1,521
Chris Burgess-R, 1,481
Peter Blandino-D-Newark United, 1,138
Steven DeRenzo-D-Newark United, 982
PALMYRA
Town Justice
No candidate on ballot / total write-in votes, 246
v-Town Council
Doug DeRue-R, 1,818
Mitchell Murray-D, 909
Village Mayor
David A. Husk-R, 683
Molly Budziszewski-D, 551
Village Trustee (2 seats)
Patrick M. Nolan-R-Palmyra First, 785
Rick Perry-R-Palmyra First ,777
Carrie Deming-D-Village Voices, 550
SODUS
Town Justice
Robert A. Fratangelo-R-C, 2,159 (includes Sodus Point votes)
Frank J. Fava-D, 780 (includes Sodus Point votes)
Village Mayor
David J. Englert-D-C, 378
Village Trustee (2 seats)
Daniel Ingersoll-R-C, 349
Sandra K. Hamilton-D-Reset Sodus, 301
SODUS POINT
Town Justice
Robert A. Fratangelo-R-C, 2,159 (includes Sodus votes)
Frank J. Fava-D, 780 (includes Sodus votes)
v-Village Trustee
Laurie F. Verbridge-R-FIT, 225
Laurie A. Hayden-D, 168
WOLCOTT
v-Town Council
Derek Ceratt-Community Unity, 477
YATES COUNTY (18 of 18 districts reporting)
Countywide
Coroner
Ronald Dailey-R, 6,517
Proposition 1
Shall the local law enacted by the Yates County Legislature on June 8, 2020, entitled “A Local Law Providing for a Change in the Term of the Legislators on the Yates County Legislature”, which modifies the terms of the Yates County Legislators so that no more than one-half (1/2) of said Legislators are elected in any given election year by staggering their terms and also amends the term length of the Yates County Legislators, as follows: (i) the four (4) Legislators elected in District 1 and the three (3) Legislators elected in District 2 shall serve four (4) year terms commencing January 1, 2022, and thereafter said terms shall be for four (4) years and (ii) the four (4) Legislators elected in District 3 and the three (3) Legislators elected in District 4 shall serve a two (2) year term commencing January 1, 2022, and thereafter said terms shall be for four (4) years, be approved?
Yes, 4,399
No, 3,695
Proposition 2
Shall the Local Law enacted by the Yates County Legislature on July 27, 2020 entitled “Local Law Retaining the Elected County Treasurer and Assigning Certain Powers and Duties to an Appointed Director of Finance”, which establishes the Department of Finance, effective January 1, 2022, to be headed by a Director of Finance appointed by the Yates County Legislature and retains the elected position of County Treasurer; wherein certain powers and duties of the County Treasurer would be curtailed and assigned to the Director of Finance, be approved?
Yes, 4,299
No, 3,606
Municipalities
JERUSALEM
v-Town Council
Ritchie Lent-R, 1,086
K Dixon Zorovich-D, 533