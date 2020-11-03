Election 2020

ABBREVIATION CHART

C-Conservative

D-Democrat

I-Independence

L-Libertarian

R-Republican

SAM-Serve America Movement

v-vacancy

WF-Working Families

2020 Election Results

(all numbers and outcomes are unofficial)

UNITED STATES

President / Vice President (as of 9:24 a.m. Nov. 4)

Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris-D-WF, 69,479,320

Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence-R-C, 67,063,696

Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy Cohen-L, 1,577,097

Other Candidates, 350,475

Howie Hawkins / Angela Nicole Walker-Green, 314,950

House of Representatives

23rd District (506 of 526 districts reporting)

Tom Reed-R-C-I, 160,131

Tracy Mitrano-D-WF, 90,959

Andrew M. Kolstee-L, 2,893

24th District (681 of 681 districts reporting)

John Katko-R-C-I, 155,830

Dana Balter-D, 100,728

Steven Williams-WF, 9,835

27th District (572 of 580 districts reporting)

Chris Jacobs-R-C-I, 168,640

Nathan D. McMurray-D-WF, 77,719

Duane J. Whitmer-L, 3,503

NEW YORK STATE

State Supreme Court Justice

7th Judicial District (4 seats)

(1,246 of 1,268 districts reporting)

Stephen K. Lindley-D, 379,088

Dan Doyle-R-C-I-WF, 258,824

Sam L. Valleriani-R-C-I-WF, 247,242

Vince Dinolfo-R-C-I, 246,078

Julie A. Cianca-D-WF, 183,408

Gino M. Nitti-D, 162,401

William T. Gargan-D-R-C-I-WF, 151,043

Senate

54th District (297 of 297 districts reporting)

Pamela A. Helming-R-C-I-SAM, 78,138

Shauna O’Toole-D, 35,681

55th District (335 of 335 districts reporting)

Samra G. Brouk-D-WF, 59,560

Christopher M. Missick-R-C-I-SAM, 54,504

58th District (227 of 247 districts reporting)

Thomas F. O’Mara-R-C-I, 61,743

Leslie Danks Burke-D-WF-SAM, 38,561

Assembly

130th District (161 of 161 districts reporting)

Brian Manktelow-R-C-I, 35,967

Scott Comegys-D-SAM, 13,230

131st District (111 of 111 districts reporting)

Jeff L. Gallahan-R-C , 32,693

Matthew Miller-D, 20,288

Cynthia L. Wade-SAM, 940

132nd District (94 of 112 districts reporting)

Philip A. Palmesano-R-C-I, 42,101

ONTARIO COUNTY (92 of 92 districts reporting)

Municipalities

BRISTOL

Town Justice

Frank Beretta-R, 856

EAST BLOOMFIELD

Town Justice

Robert C. Montgomery III-R, 1,312

GENEVA

City Judge

Elisabeth Lisa Toole-R-C-I, 2,713

GORHAM

Town Justice

Kathleen S. Schwartz-R, 1,438

HOPEWELL

Town Justice

April E. Gottler-R, 962

MANCHESTER

Town Justice

No candidate on ballot / total write-in votes, 293

RICHMOND

v-Town Council

Elizabeth Yockel-D, 749

SENECA

Town Clerk

Haley S. Eagley-R, 957

SOUTH BRISTOL

Town Justice

William J. Welch Jr.-R, 626

VICTOR

Town Justice

William F. Kocher-R-C-I, 6,143

SENECA COUNTY (27 of 27 districts reporting)

Countywide

Clerk

Tina Lotz-R-C-I, 8,893

Melissa Brand Brown-D-People for Change, 3,674

Municipalities

LODI

Town Justice

Louis Van Cleef-R, 1,110 (includes Ovid votes)

OVID

Town Justice

Louis Van Cleef-R, 1,110 (includes Lodi votes)

v-Town Council

John Hubbard-R, 642

ROMULUS

v-Town Council

Melody Collinsworth-R, 586

SENECA FALLS

Town Justice

Tom P. Ellis Sr.-R, 1,727

Steve Kelley-D-Equal Justice, 1,657

VARICK

v-Town Council

Ricky McCulloch-R-C-I, 445

Katherine Potter-D-People for Change, 176

WAYNE COUNTY (134 of 134 districts reporting)

Judge

John B. Nesbitt-R-C, 30,040

Coroner

Keith D. Benjamin-R-C, 29,689

Municipalities

BUTLER

Town Justice

John Jake Dates II-R-C, 538

CLYDE

Village Mayor

Jerry Fremouw-D-R, 652

Village Trustee (2 seats)

Roland Kanaley-D-R, 557

Michele Nicoletta-R-Michele Nicoletta, 360

JoAnn M. Salerno-D-Eyes To The Future Rising From Ash, 309

John Jackson-Eyes To The Future Rising From Ash, 126

MACEDON

v-Town Supervisor

Kim V. Leonard-R, 2,915

v-Town Council

Richard N. Roets-R, 2,240

Deborah Napolitano-D, 1,310

NEWARK

Village Trustee (2 seats)

Emily Howard-R, 1,521

Chris Burgess-R, 1,481

Peter Blandino-D-Newark United, 1,138

Steven DeRenzo-D-Newark United, 982

PALMYRA

Town Justice

No candidate on ballot / total write-in votes, 246

v-Town Council

Doug DeRue-R, 1,818

Mitchell Murray-D, 909

Village Mayor

David A. Husk-R, 683

Molly Budziszewski-D, 551

Village Trustee (2 seats)

Patrick M. Nolan-R-Palmyra First, 785

Rick Perry-R-Palmyra First ,777

Carrie Deming-D-Village Voices, 550

SODUS

Town Justice

Robert A. Fratangelo-R-C, 2,159 (includes Sodus Point votes)

Frank J. Fava-D, 780 (includes Sodus Point votes)

Village Mayor

David J. Englert-D-C, 378

Village Trustee (2 seats)

Daniel Ingersoll-R-C, 349

Sandra K. Hamilton-D-Reset Sodus, 301

SODUS POINT

Town Justice

Robert A. Fratangelo-R-C, 2,159 (includes Sodus votes)

Frank J. Fava-D, 780 (includes Sodus votes)

v-Village Trustee

Laurie F. Verbridge-R-FIT, 225

Laurie A. Hayden-D, 168

WOLCOTT

v-Town Council

Derek Ceratt-Community Unity, 477

YATES COUNTY (18 of 18 districts reporting)

Countywide

Coroner

Ronald Dailey-R, 6,517

Proposition 1

Shall the local law enacted by the Yates County Legislature on June 8, 2020, entitled “A Local Law Providing for a Change in the Term of the Legislators on the Yates County Legislature”, which modifies the terms of the Yates County Legislators so that no more than one-half (1/2) of said Legislators are elected in any given election year by staggering their terms and also amends the term length of the Yates County Legislators, as follows: (i) the four (4) Legislators elected in District 1 and the three (3) Legislators elected in District 2 shall serve four (4) year terms commencing January 1, 2022, and thereafter said terms shall be for four (4) years and (ii) the four (4) Legislators elected in District 3 and the three (3) Legislators elected in District 4 shall serve a two (2) year term commencing January 1, 2022, and thereafter said terms shall be for four (4) years, be approved?

Yes, 4,399

No, 3,695

Proposition 2

Shall the Local Law enacted by the Yates County Legislature on July 27, 2020 entitled “Local Law Retaining the Elected County Treasurer and Assigning Certain Powers and Duties to an Appointed Director of Finance”, which establishes the Department of Finance, effective January 1, 2022, to be headed by a Director of Finance appointed by the Yates County Legislature and retains the elected position of County Treasurer; wherein certain powers and duties of the County Treasurer would be curtailed and assigned to the Director of Finance, be approved?

Yes, 4,299

No, 3,606

Municipalities

JERUSALEM

v-Town Council

Ritchie Lent-R, 1,086

K Dixon Zorovich-D, 533

