PENN YAN — Enrollment for the Penn Yan Central School District’s 2021-22 kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classes is open.
Parents or guardians living within the district’s boundaries with children not currently enrolled in a pre-kindergarten program should call (315) 536-3346 to request registration information. Children who will be 3 or 4 years old on or before Dec. 1 are eligible for pre-K, while children 5 years old on or before Dec. 1 are eligible to attend kindergarten.
If parents or guardians living in the district will not be registering their child for the 2021-22 school year, they should call the Elementary School office at the aforementioned number.
If unable to pick up a registration packet in person, call the office to make other arrangements.
The Penn Yan school district is soliciting proposals for its universal pre-K and 3-year-old pre-K programs. Pick up specifics and other proposal documents at the Three School Drive Elementary School office, or call (315) 536-3346.
Sealed proposals must be returned to the school district by 1 p.m. June 5, after which each will be opened and read aloud. They must be marked clearly with either “Proposal for Universal Pre-Kindergarten Services” or “Proposal for Three-Year-Old Pre-Kindergarten Services. They must be delivered to the Assistant Superintendent for Business, One School Drive, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
The district is not responsible for any potential delays in mail delivery.
Requests received after 1 p.m. June 5 will be returned unopened.